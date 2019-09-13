Seth MacFarlane Returns to Café Carlyle Next Week

Seth MacFarlane returns to Café Carlyle for one-night only, Thursday, September 19. Perhaps best known as the creator of the television series "Family Guy," MacFarlane's talents encompass every aspect of the entertainment industry. He has created some of the most popular content on television and film today while also expanding his career in the worlds of music, science and philanthropy. For this special concert, MacFarlane performs selections from the Great American Songbook, joined by his band, including Tom Rainer (piano), Chuck Berghofer (bass), Peter Erskine (drums), Dan Higgins (saxophone), and Joel McNeely (conductor).

The concert takes place on Thursday, September 19 at 8:45pm. Pricing begins at $120 per person / Bar Seating: $80 / Premium Seating: $170. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

At 25, MacFarlane became the youngest showrunner in television history when his animated series "Family Guy" aired on FOX. He's since gone on to win four Emmys and receive an Academy Award nomination, among additional accolades. He co-created, executive produces and voice acts on "American Dad!," executive produced the 21st century version of "Cosmos: A Space Time Odyssey" and is executive producing the next installment, "Cosmos: Possible Worlds." He recently created, executive produces and stars in the Emmy-nominated, live-action space adventure series, "The Orville," which was recently picked up for a third season and its second season currently holds an unheard of 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. He has directed several films, including Ted (2012), A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014), and Ted 2 (2015). Fresh off the success of Ted, he hosted "Saturday Night Live" and The 85th Academy Awards in 2013. On the acting front, he starred in the animated musical family comedy Sing (2016), Steven Soderbergh's heist film, Logan Lucky (2017), and most recently, Showtime's limited series "The Loudest Voice."



MacFarlane has released five chart-topping, Grammy-nominated albums - Music is Better Than Words, No One Ever Tells You, Holiday for Swing, In Full Swing, and most recently, Once In A While. He has sung with famed composer John Williams at the Hollywood Bowl, The John Wilson Orchestra for BBC proms and joined numerous celebrated symphonies including Boston, San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore and the National Symphony Orchestra. In addition, MacFarlane recently joined Barbra Streisand for a duet of "Pure Imagination" on her new musical pairings album, ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.





