Serafin LaRiviere Makes Manhattan Debut With TAKE ON ME at Don't Tell Mama On October 16th

Arté Boréal is Proud to Announce the New York Debut of Serafin LaRiviere "Take On Me" at Don't Tell Mama, Saturday, October 16th at 7:00 pm. One Show Only!



"One of the most distinctive voices in the country, an emotionally loaded and tremolo-laden alto that's pitched at the edge of gender identity." -- Stuart Broomer from Toronto Life

Serafin brings a collection of originals and covers to the stage of the legendary Cabaret. Backed by piano, Musical Director Michael McAssey, bass and saxophone, the one-hour musical journey will be a lyrical ride of different emotions.

With a 5-octave vocal range that runs the gamut from tender to tempest, Serafin LaRiviere has cultivated a cross-genre audience that embraces Jazz, Torch, Adult-Contemporary, and even Classical music. A fixture in the Canadian jazz music scene, the artist has had features in the National Post, the Vancouver Province, and on Jazz FM. Serafin's first two albums charted in the top ten on Canadian campus radio, one of which was the subject of a BravoFact documentary. Serafin LaRiviere (they/them) has performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Massey Hall, Toronto Jazz Festival alongside industry legends.



Serafin's albums include 2 am At The Torch Café, which peaked at Number 7 on Canadian college radio Jazz charts, with over 3000 downloads through Internet music sites like iTunes; Nothing Goes Quietly premiered at Number 9 on the same charts, reaching Number 1 within a week on CHUO radio in Ottawa; and Love's Worst Crime, featured Serafin's largest contribution of original material yet, penning seven of the album's 11 songs.

After a nearly 10-year hiatus, Canadian jazz artist Serafin LaRiviere returned with a brand new album titled "Unravel" an album that moves through several genres. Classic Torch songs like Cry Me a River and I Put a Spell on You are given an electronic kiss, while original songs like It's You and I Couldn't Be Your Girl have elements of Pop, Funk, Soul, and even Country. The track Good Boy is the most personal for the artist - a musical celebration about their son, honoring "all the wonderful, complicated things that make him such a great kid".

The first single from Unravel is a slow, intimate version of the 1980s Pop classic Take On Me, from the band Ah-ha. Where the original is up-tempo and exhilarating, Serafin's offering features just voice and piano.





So come and "Unravel" with Serafin at Don't Tell Mama for the New York Debut.

Additional information at 1-212-757-0788

Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York, New York, 10036

