See Matteo Lane, Gina Chavez, Daphne Always & More Upcoming at Joe's Pub

Join the upcoming performances at Joe's Pub From Tuesday, july 26 through Sunday, August 7. Featuring Eszter Balint, Danny Lipsitz and the Brass Tracks, Peter Smith, Matteo Lane, Taína Asili, Ben Abraham, Amanda andrews and more!

Glamrou



Tuesday, July 26 at 7:00 PM

In this hilarious and exhilarating musical-comedy solo show, Muslim drag sensation Glamrou takes us from the depths of hell to the zenith of Islamic paradise, saying the things that no one else dares to, and showing us what it means to live in a state of harmonious contradiction.

Eszter Balint: I Hate Memory In Concert



Tuesday, July 26 at 9:30 PM

An anti-musical co-starring the Streets of New York and the Late 20th Century featuring Family, Film, Fame, Immigration, Joy, Theater, Shame, Dance Floors, Open Doors, Papaya Ice Cream, and the Shah of Iran's Wife.

"JUMP!" with Danny Lipsitz and The Brass Tacks

Wednesday, July 27 at 7:00 PM

In The Brass Tacks, renowned bandleader Danny Lipsitz puts together some of the top musical talent in New York City and the world in a high-energy mishmash of jazz, swing, early rock 'n' roll, klezmer, and soul music. It's captivating, feel-good music for people from all walks of life. Danny was part of the inaugural class of the Joe's Pub Working Group, the artist development program through Joe's Pub. In 2021, Danny and The Brass Tacks signed on with Midori and Friends to present in six public schools around NYC a new curriculum about the saxophone in swing and early rock 'n' roll music.

Bright Light Bright Light: So Gay. So Dramatic. So Public.

Wednesday, July 27 at 9:30 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Award winning artist, producer, composer & DJ Bright Light Bright Light makes a welcome return to Joe's Pub for an evening, stripping songs from his 4 critically acclaimed pop albums down to just piano and voice for a very gay and very dramatic evening. His catalog includes a long line of stellar collaborators including Sir Elton John, Scissor Sisters, Justin Vivian Bond, and Alan Cumming, but behind the glitz is the backbone of his singular songwriting which takes the spotlight in this show. Stories behind the songs and a few surprise covers throw a little camp and humor into the mix for a very special night.

Aaron Marcellus: Soul Funk Love and Light



Thursday, July 28 at 7:00 PM

The Marcellus Collective is known for their eclectic approach to soul and R&B that is sure to send you on a musical, sensual and emotional journey leaving you high on love and warm with light.

El Caribefunk: Celebrando Tour

Thursday, July 28 at 9:30 PM and Tuesday, August 2 at 7:00 PM

El Caribefunk, nominated for a Latin GRAMMY, brings the music of the Greater Caribbean for a fusion that captures the rhythm and flow of their hometown, Cartagena, Colombia. With opener Bronson Tennis

Truth Future Bachman: Luna and the Starbodies

Friday, July 29 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Earth is no longer safe for Luna, a TRANS-ient starlet on the cusp of womanhood. Hitchhiking the night sky, she conceives three young rockstars, The Starbodies, who ignite the mother within her and illuminate her cosmic destiny. A transcendent new concept album that combines the suspense of Watchmen with the camp of Glee, "Luna and the Starbodies" is an epic musical short about a life in transition. From the mind of composer, vocalist, and writer, Truth Future Bachman, this next chapter of "The Shapeshifters" Universe, encourages audiences of every age, gender, and sexuality to find their tribe, sing along, and reach the hero within.

Shunzo Ohno: Metamorphosis



Saturday, July 30 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Live at Joe's Pub, Shunzo Ohno's Metamorphosis performance is the premiere of his new works, with his distinguished Jazz Collective Ensemble and the Lotus Chamber Music Collective, performing innovative and favorite compositions.



Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC Documentary Encore

Saturday, July 30 at 9:30 PM

Joe's Pub added one more night to the two-night sold-out run of its NYC premiere! Join us for an evening of Imbibe libations that give a nod to Max's Kansas City's original menu, in honor of the film. Nightclubbing is the first ever documentary about the renowned New York City nightclub Max's Kansas City (1965-1981) which had an indelible impact on the world of music, fashion, art, culture, and the creation of the New York City Punk Rock scene. As legendary Alice Cooper puts it: "A million ideas were launched back there," referring to the Max's Kansas City famous backroom where Andy Warhol held court with artists, actors/actresses, assorted criminals, and various musicians including the New York Dolls, The Stooges, and the highly influential Velvet Underground.

D'yan Forest: Swinging on the Seine

Sunday, July 31 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Comedian, cabaret artist, and Guinness World Records Title Holder D'yan Forest has always been ahead of her time. In 1963 she moved to Paris as a young, innocent, recently divorced Bostonian looking to make it big in the Parisian cabaret scene. Immersing herself in the glitz, glamour, and scandalous nightlife of the era, the naive D'yan was transported from a sheltered suburban existence to a life filled with underground sex clubs and the swingers scene. A coming of age story like you have never seen it. The audacious D'yan officially turns 88 in the middle of the show and she's still going strong. Come celebrate life, love, and the city of Paris with her!

Olivia K & The Parkers: Caribbean Freedom Songs

Tuesday, August 2 at 9:30 PM

After a sold-out earth-shattering night at Joe's Pub in March, Olivia K & the Parkers are back with something totally new and different in celebration of Caribbean Emancipation Day! Mixing traditional Guyanese drumming with poetry, dance, covers, and crowd favorites, Olivia K is back to stampede the stage again! The night opens with a searing set from vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Zaven and finishes on your feet! Olivia K is a member of the 2022-2023 Joe's Pub Working Group.

Gina Chavez

Wednesday, August 3 at 7:00 PM

Latin GRAMMY-nominee Gina Chavez blends the sounds of the Americas with tension and grace. A 12-time Austin Music Award winner and Austin Musician of the Year, she and her band can be seen on PBS in "Gina Chavez: Live from the Kate." She has completed a 12-country tour as cultural ambassadors with the U.S. State Department, uniting audiences from Texas to Uzbekistan and Venezuela to Saudi Arabia. Her bilingual album, Up.Rooted, topped the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts following a feature on NPR's All Things Considered and her Tiny Desk concert has more than 900,000 views. Gina's Spanish-language anthem, "Siete-D," won the grand prize in the John Lennon International Songwriting Contest.

Peter Smith

Wednesday, August 3 at 9:30 PM

Peter Smith at Joe's Pub will feature songs, stories and special surprise guests! Peter's recent credits include Macbeth(Broadway), Fire Island (Hulu), and "Three Busy Debras" (HBOMax/Adult Swim).

AGBU Arts: Armenians in Jazz - Summer Edition

Thursday, August 4 at 7:00 PM

An evening of jazz with Armenian musicians based in New York City, featuring vocalist Lucy Yeghiazaryan performing pieces from her new Armenian project "At the Golden Gate" with guitarist Eric Zoland, and drummer Samvel Sarkisyan's Armenian Band with saxophonist and dudukist Sergej Avanesov, pianist Liya Grigoryan, and bassist Noah Garabedian.

Alexia Bomtempo

Thursday, August 4 at 9:30 PM

Alexia Bomtempo was raised in the beach culture of Rio de Janeiro, while traveling to America frequently over the years. She grew up listening to Brazilian popular music and Bossa Nova, as well as rock, folk and jazz. Since relocating back to New York City, the Brazilian-American singer-songwriter has fully embraced, challenged, and redefined the Northern half of her American artistic roots. Equally comfortable wandering amidst hazy memory-inducing soundscapes as she is in delivering flowing melodies influenced by her beachside upbringing in Rio de Janeiro, Alexia is an artist of multiple worlds.

Matteo Lane: Streisand at the Bon Soir - Divas Edition

Friday, August 5 at 7:00 PM

In 1960 at age 19, Barbra Streisand was already making her mark in NYC, performing an array of jazz classics in between humorous musings and eccentric jokes. She was wacky, brilliant and beautiful and had a musical sensibility that was far too advanced for someone her age. Thankfully one of her shows was recorded, and lives on as "Barbra Streisand, Live at Bon Soir." Intrigued by this recording, Matteo Lane and Music Director Henry Koperski were inspired to recreate this set of music and bring it to Joe's Pub with their own updated flavor and stylings. This show hopes to capture Barbra's unique essence before she became a household name. This DIVAS edition will feature sons from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s R&B divas.

Daphne Always: Always Now!

Friday, August 5 at 9:30 PM

Trans cabaret darling Daphne Always is returning to Joe's Pub for the first time since 2019 to bring you her new talk-show revue, Always Now! She is hosting some of the most celebrated, insightful, and beloved performing artists that she's met over the past 10 years as a New York nightlife entertainer. In the embrace of community, the ensemble will share the work that currently most excites them and chat about what's inspiring them in this remarkably unique, shared, present moment of ours. The past has passed, and the future is unknown, but thank God, there's Always Now!

Taína Asili

Saturday, August 6 at 7:00 PM

Taína Asili is a New York-based Puerto Rican singer, composer, and activist carrying on the tradition of her ancestors, fusing past and present struggles into one soulful and defiant voice. For over 20 years she has brought the vibrant music of love and liberation to venues across the globe. Her Afro-Latin fusion songs and music videos inspired by social movements for racial, gender, and climate justice have been lauded by the likes of Rolling Stone,Billboard, Huffington Post, NPR, and Democracy Now! Asili uses a multi-genre and multilingual approach to connect with a variety of audiences, confidently weaving between rock, reggae, salsa, cumbia, reggaeton, and hip hop, to give her music a texture that's unique yet rooted. With powerful vocals and infectious rhythms, Asili's music urges people to dance to the rhythm of rebellion.

Ben Abraham

Saturday, August 6 at 9:30 PM and Monday, August 8 at 7:00 PM

Ben Abraham is an award-winning L.A.-based singer/songwriter from Melbourne, Australia. His 2014 self-released debut LP Sirens earned widespread critical praise, leading to a 2016 reissue via indie label Secretly Canadian. Featuring appearances from Sara Bareilles and Gotye, the album was hailed by The New York Times as "a debut of remarkable depth." While Sirens catalyzed his career as an in-demand songwriter - co-writing tracks like Kesha's double-platinum, Grammy Award-winning smash hit "Praying" - he also experienced the most tumultuous period of his life, including a serious breakup and ensuing crisis of faith. In the thick of all that upheaval, Abraham created his sophomore album Friendly Fire - out August 2021 via Atlantic Records.