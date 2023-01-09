See Jackie Hoffman, Shaina Taub & More at Joe's Pub This Month

Jackie Hoffman, John Cameron Mitchell, Shaina Taub and more will perform at Joe's Pub this month.

See the month's programming below!

Salty Brine: Bigmouth Strikes Again: The Smiths Show

Wednesday, January 18 at 7:00 PM

Friday, January 20 at 9:30 PM

The candles flicker. The rain beats down. And the creature stirs. Salty Brine ventures into the dark and disturbed as he twists Mary Shelley's Frankenstein around The Smiths' post-punk, indie classic The Queen is Dead. Witness a hideous monster come to life in the latest edition of The Living Record Collection.

This dazzling expedition into the heart of popular music, created and performed by cabaret artist Salty Brine, takes incredible albums and twists them in style and form until they are at once familiar and foreign, nostalgic and new. Imagining track lists as blueprints for evenings of musical mayhem, Salty brings you The Living Record Collection.

This performance is presented as part of the Vanguard Residency Honoring the Memory of Barbara Maier Gustern.

Alune Wade: Sultan

Wednesday, January 18 at 9:30 PM

Born in 1978 in Dakar, Alune Wade quickly followed in the footsteps of his father, who conducted the Senegalese army symphony orchestra. After having accompanied Ismaël Lo and his group for a long time, he released his first solo album, Mbolo, in 2006. The album displays his resolutely jazz style combined with many other influences: afrobeat, folk and traditional African music. With Aziz Sahmaoui, he formed the group University of Gnawa in 2010, before guesting on the album Afrodeezia by his idol Marcus Miller in 2015, and recording with the legendary Cuban pianist Harold López-Nussa. In 2018, the bassist produced his fourth album, African Fast Food, where languages, rhythms and styles intertwine. Every new recording sees him accompanied by a range of talented musicians from varied backgrounds, creating musical spaces together under his direction that are ever more uninhibited.

Negin Farsad: The Case For American Exceptionalism by a Lady Muz

Thursday, January 19 - Friday, January 20 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 21 at 9:30 PM

The ultimate case for American exceptionalism is brought to you by none other than your favorite Iranian-American Muslim comedian who is also 5'4'' tall. Negin Farsad cycles through her life as an Iranian-American Muslim, married to a Black man, with one of those typical Bliranian toddlers. It's an evening of standup-comedy-meets-TED Talk-meets-ethnic-lady that through (occasionally dumb) jokes and (surprisingly elegant) PowerPoint, defines patriotism, deconstructs Dave Matthews fans, AND solves the curse of soggy sandwich bread.

Eszter Balint: I Hate Memory

Thursday, January 19 at 9:30 PM

The architecture of I HATE MEMORY is a set of songs tracing Balint's journey from communist Hungary to '70s-80s NYC by way of her parents' radical theater group and winding its way through a Lower East Side mofongo of glamour, poverty, sex, drugs, darkness and-yes-light. The show digs fearlessly into oppression, freedom, the possibilities in chaos, the dreams and lost dreams of America, and the battles with memory when you are most invested in the now.

John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin: Cassette Roulette w/ opener J. Hoard Saturday, January 21 at 6:30 PM

Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen John Cameron Mitchell (Sandman, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), one of alt-culture's boldest creators, joins forces with international cabaret star Amber Martin for a world premiere evening of songs, stories and characters, all chosen by the hand of fate on the 'cassette roulette.' With very special guest surprises. Backed by Justin Craig and the Hedwig house band Tits of Clay, it's never the same show twice!

Valeria Luiselli, Ricardo Giraldo & Leo Heiblum: Echoes From The Borderlands | Leo Heiblum & The Encyclopedia Sónica

Sunday, January 22 at 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM

Valeria Luiselli, Ricardo Giraldo & Leo Heiblum: Echoes From The Borderlands

This is a developmental performance of "Echoes From The Borderlands," a sonic essay that documents the histories of violence against land and bodies in the US-Mexico borderlands. Soundscapes, music, poetry, essays, interviews, and archival material interweave in this experimental sound piece.

Leo Heiblum and The Encyclopedia Sónica

Every sound that you will hear in this performance has been recorded by Leonardo Heiblum all over the world over from the last 25 years. On top of them, their melodies and their rhythms grow over the compositions. Some of the pieces have a collaborator that integrates in different ways with the sounds. This show is the final performance in Laurie Anderson's Vanguard Residency.

Jackie Hoffman: It's Over. Who Has Weed?

Monday, January 23 - Tuesday, January 24 at 9:30 PM

Jackie was most recently seen in the Philadelphia Theatre Company's World Premiere production of The Tattooed Lady, and Off-Broadway in Fairycakes. She can currently be seen as 'Uma Heller' on HULU's "Only Murders in the Building." She appeared on Broadway in Hairspray, Xanadu, The Addams Family, and On The Town. Jackie won an Obie Award for David and Amy Sedaris's play, The Book of Liz, and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and a Critics' Choice Television Award for her role as 'Mamacita' in Ryan Murphy's "Feud: Bette and Joan." Her legendary solo shows at Joe's Pub are where she gets a chance to swipe back at the man and say what she can't say in her legitimate jobs.

Dorian Wood: Anthology of the New Depression

Tuesday, January 24 at 7:00 PM

Since the beginning of 2021, artist Dorian Wood has recorded a different cover song every Friday for her Patreon subscribers, telling her story through the works of others. Over ninety songs (and counting) comprise this Anthology of the New Depression, and for the very first time, Wood will bring a broad selection of these reimagined pop and folk classics to a live stage; songs from artists such as Beyoncé, Nine Inch Nails, Loretta Lynn, Bad Bunny, The Stooges, Olivia Newton-John, Violeta Parra and others, in a devastatingly intimate voice-and-piano performance.

Toshi Reagon's Annual Birthday Concerts

Wednesday, January 25 - Saturday, January 28 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, January 29 at 7:00 PM

Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely return for Toshi's 39th annual birthday celebration. Reagon's annual birthday shows have become staples of the New York performance ecosystem, and these 5 performances will mark an incredible artist's journey.

Toshi Reagon has been described by Vibe magazine as "one helluva rock'n'roller-coaster ride" and by Pop Matters as "a treasure waiting to be found," Toshi Reagon is a one-woman celebration of all that's dynamic, progressive and uplifting in American music." Toshi is a Singer/Musician/Composer/Producer/Curator- Her music has been feature in film and television and she has collaborated with several dance companies including Urban Bush Woman, Jane Comfort, and LAVA. She is the founder of WORD*ROCK*&SWORD: A Festival Celebration of Women's Lives, an 8 day festival that takes place in NYC every September. She has curated several events in NYC including her GoodFolk series in collaboration with Joe's Pub and The Schomburg Center for Black Research in Black Culture's Women in Jazz Festival. Toshi has had the pleasure of working with Lenny Kravitz, Lizz Wright, Ani DiFranco, Carl Hancock Rux, Nona Hendryx, Pete Seeger, Chocolate Genius and many other amazing artists, including her favorite collaborator, her mom, Bernice Johnson Reagon.

Shaina Taub

Monday, January 30 - Wednesday, February 1 at 7:00 PM

Shaina Taub returns to Joe's Pub for the first time since before all the pandemonium. Coming off the world premiere of her musical Suffs at the Public Theater, the release of her album Songs of the Great Hill, and the encore production of her adaptation of As You Like It with Public Works at Shakespeare in the Park, Taub kicks off 2023 by going back to basics with a series of intimate solo concerts. Just a piano, an accordion and Taub, maybe with a new short haircut? She can't decide. Come for new songs, old songs, and to find out if she got the haircut or not.

Michelle J. "Micha" Rodriguez: RAIMUNDA

Monday, January 30 at 9:30 PM

Michelle J. "Micha" Rodriguez's newest musical RAIMUNDA tells the story of a Young Puerto Rican musician who moves to New York on a quest to find her people, her sound, and healthy queer love in this celebration of the agonies and ecstasies of the musician's life in New York City.

With a book by Noelle Viñas and Rodriguez-penned songs featuring the genre-defying sounds of the Latin diaspora, RAIMUNDA will speak and sing in Spanish and English, full of salsa, boleros, ranchera and joy. RAIMUNDA is the joyous queer salsa musical of all of our wildest dreams!!

JOE'S PUB, a program of the Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional music of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist-including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, and Barbara Maier Gustern. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists from all over the world and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Daniel J. Watts & Nick Blaemire, Liza Paul & Bahia Watson, Sunny Jain, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall, and treya lam. Joe's Pub is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.