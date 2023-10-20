See Frank Catalano Quartet, Karrin Allyson & More Upcoming at Birdland

Discover the exciting jazz programming lineup at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater from October 23rd to November 5th. Experience the mesmerizing sounds of renowned jazz artists and bands in an unforgettable live performances.

October 23 (Mondays) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in October at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 24 (Tuesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Anderson Brothers Play Cole Porter

Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson have been hailed as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” by The New York Times. Their passion for classic jazz shines through each time they perform. Having shared the stage with some of the music's biggest straight-ahead jazz acts—including Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D'Rivera, and Wynton Marsalis—the brothers constitute a formidable force. They've headlined shows at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. Birdland welcomes them every Tuesday in October as they deliver their no-funny-business, straight-down-the-middle, jazz-lover's type of jazz: this month paying tribute to the great Cole Porter.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 24-25 (Tuesday-Wednesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Frank Catalano Quartet

Possessing a full-bodied tone and a passion for hard-hitting lines, Frank Catalano's famed tenor saxophone power has taken him across the world and landed him on Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated recordings with Jennifer Lopez, Destiny's Child, John Legend, and others. The only saxman to have performed with Miles Davis, Randy Brecker, Charles Earland, Elvin Jones, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, Von Freeman, Tito Puente, Tony Bennett, Les Claypool and Louis Bellson while still in high school, Catalano signed with Delmark Records at age 18 and hasn't let up since. His 11 albums as a leader evince a mighty musician with a broad stylistic palette and a deep commitment to the legacy of his forebears. His connection to Birdland runs deep: in fact, Catalano, who serves as the Celebrity Endorser for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur, inspired the Catalano Sidecar proudly served in The Birdland Theater. Get ready for two nights-worth of mighty performances by his quartet.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 25 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 25 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guests Rodney Jones and Mark Whitfield

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests. This week, it's guitarists Rodney Jones and Mark Whitfield

*Guitar night streams live every week at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 26-28 (Thursday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/26); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (10/27-8) – Birdland Jazz Club

Karrin Allyson: “Brazilian Nights and Beyond”

Nominated for a whopping 5 Grammy awards, Karrin Allyson has lived a tremendous career in music. Her stylistic palette is broad: she has put out records addressing the music of Chopin, Jobim, Coltrane, Parker, Blakey, Ellington, and many others; and she shows no sign of losing the edge on her artistic daring. 2019's Shoulder to Shoulder: Centennial Tribute to Women's Suffrage features an all-star cast reflecting on the early 20th century suffrage movement with contemporary grooves and moving recitations of historical documents. Next, she visited the music of blues, folk, and country legend Bonnie Raitt for five nights at Birdland. What does she have in store for audiences at this three-night engagement? A trip to Brazil: featuring accordionist/pianist Vitor Goncalves, bassist Harvie S, and percussionist Rafael Barata. Not to be missed.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 27 (Fridays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 27-29 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ethan Iverson Trio with Buster Williams and Billy Hart

An icon and iconoclast, Ethan Iverson came to prominence as the co-founder and pianist in The Bad Plus, the visionary 2000s trio in which renegades Dave King, Reid Anderson, and Iverson merged indie rock with jazz. 17 years of work with this legendary modern group cemented Iverson's presence in modern music, but it has been his deep interest in the history of the music, its traditions and its masters, that has kept him moving forward. Iverson's recordings and performances with jazz drumming legends Billy Hart, Albert “Tootie” Heath, and Jack Dejohnette, or bass legends Buster Williams or Ron Carter have kept him on the rare fine line of the torch bearer: right between the cutting-edge and the devotionally traditional. His work with Mark Morris Dance Company, Joshua Redman, Mark Turner, and his Village Vanguard recordings are beloved due to Iverson's idiosyncratic pianistic conception: a mischievous sensibility mixed with an encyclopedic knowledge of the music. He plays trio for three nights with two of jazz's greatest.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 29 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Benny Benack III Band: “Third Time's the Charm” Album Celebration

Join BBIII for the release of his third solo recording! A trumpeter's trumpeter with a true entertainer's gift, Benny Benack's boundless energy and charismatic crooning has earned him his spot at the front of his generation's jazz talent. With trumpet chops in the legacy of Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, and Freddie Hubbard—and with a singing voice reminiscent of Sinatra and Mel Torme—Benny has brought his high spirits and remarkable virtuosity across the country and around the world. Appearing as a soloist with Josh Groban, Ben Folds and fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi, as well as with jazz bass extraordinaire Christian McBride, cabaret legend Ann Hampton-Callaway (at Birdland!), and several regarded philharmonic orchestras, Benack is a captivating figure to watch and hear. Join his as he debuts a collection of new original music with some special guests and great friends.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 29 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Yardbird Big Band directed by David DeJesus

The Yardbird Big Band, directed by David DeJesus, pays tribute to Birdland's namesake, Charlie Parker. This band brings together some of the best musicians in New York City to play Bird's songs, and DeJesus—an expert on the life of Charlie Parker—will guide audiences through this evening of iconic music. The songs may be classic, but the arrangements are fresh.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 30 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in October at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 31 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Anderson Brothers Play Cole Porter

Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson have been hailed as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” by The New York Times. Their passion for classic jazz shines through each time they perform. Having shared the stage with some of the music's biggest straight-ahead jazz acts—including Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D'Rivera, and Wynton Marsalis—the brothers constitute a formidable force. They've headlined shows at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. Birdland welcomes them every Tuesday in October as they deliver their no-funny-business, straight-down-the-middle, jazz-lover's type of jazz: this month paying tribute to the great Cole Porter.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 31 - November 4 (Tuesday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/31-11/2); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/3-4) –

Birdland Jazz Club

Mingus Big Band

Celebrating the music of its founder Sue Mingus's late husband, this Grammy-winning and 4-time Grammy-nominated ensemble plays with fire and imagination. The Mingus Big Band and its two sister ensembles, Mingus Dynasty and Mingus Orchestra, held a famed weekly residency in New York City for decades until the COVID-19 pandemic put them on pause. But they are still swinging as hard as ever, and with this 6-night run at the jazz club, they are bound to knock the socks off of their audience. Charles Mingus was known for powerful bass playing, his groundbreaking compositions of visionary genius, and his openness to the individual personalities of the members of his groups. The Mingus Big Band continues this legacy with a cast of New York's most inventive, accomplished jazz musicians.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 1 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder, and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 1 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Henry Ackert

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests. This week its HEnry Ackert.

*Guitar night streams live every week at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 2 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Sam Dillon Quartet

Native New Yorker, saxophonist, composer and teacher, Sam Dillon has established himself as one of the most in demand musicians of his generation. Sam's prolific soloist and sideman work includes over 40 studio recordings, performances on a global level and international critical acclaim garnering him recognition as one of the defining voices on tenor saxophone today.

In addition to Sam's work with The Jimmy Heath Big Band, Mingus Big Band, Slide Hampton Octet, The 8BitBigBand, The Steven Feifke Big Band, The Birdland Big Big and many others, Sam regularly leads his own quartet and has 4 albums out as a leader/co-leader to date. In 2016 Sam was awarded the Artist Diploma from The Juilliard School granting him his third degree in music performance including a masters degree from SUNY Purchase College in 2009. In 2013, Sam was selected as one of 13 semi-finalists in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition where he performed at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C. Sam is very proud to be the director of the jazz program at USDAN Summer Camp For The Arts where he has acted as both a teacher and administrator for the past 5 years. Sam is an endorsing artist for Yamaha Saxophones and D'Addario Reeds.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 3 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



November 3-4 (Friday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/3-4) – Birdland Theater

Peter Bernstein Quartet

With Peter Bernstein (guitar), Jason Brown (drums), Neal Miner (bass), Frank Senior (vocals). Jazz guitarist Peter Bernstein has been a part of the jazz scene in New York and abroad since 1989. During that time he has participated in numerous recordings and performances with musicians from all generations. As a leader, Peter has released nine albums and a DVD. As a sideman Peter has appeared in groups led by Sonny Rollins, Bobby Hutcherson, George Coleman, Lou Donaldson, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Fathead Newman, Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Diana Krall, Lee Konitz, Jimmy Cobb and many more.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 4 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Loston Harris

Loston Harris possesses a voice like the great big band singers and the consummate pianism of a Wynton Kelly or a Tommy Flanagan. This combination of outgoing performance and exuberant technical mastery is rare, but Harris has it in spades—and at Birdland, accompanied by the brilliant Gianluca Renzi on bass, Loston will bring his one-two punch to the stage for two swinging sets. His life in jazz has included tutelage with some of the music's greatest masters. He studied with Marsalis family patriarch, the pianist Ellis, on recommendation by the great Harry Connick Jr. after participating in the first Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition in Washington, D.C. Since then, Harris has wowed many a special audience: besides tours with the legendary Wynton Marsalis, or an appearance with piano genius Marcus Roberts on the PBS special “Portraits in Blue,” he was also the featured singer at George Clooney's Birthday with John Mayer; Sarah Jessica Parker's private Sex and the City movie after-party; Tom Cruise's ICON Award Ceremony; and the Friar's Club Gala honoring Don Rickles. Harris performs for four consecutive Saturdays.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



November 5 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Hyeseon Hong Big Band

The Korean jazz composer/arranger Hyeseon Hong (hay-son · hong) splits her time between New York City and Seoul. Mixing classical music, contemporary jazz, Korean traditional music, and the big band sound, Hong has created a unique corner wherein lush harmonies and impressionistic backgrounds set the scene for Korean rhythms and clear melodies, painting rich sonic portraits of the natural world. Her most recent release, EE-YA-GI (Summit, 2017) was met with critical acclaim, and to Birdland she brings a 17-person band full of New York heavy-hitters including Rich Perry, Jonathan Saraga, Andrew Hadro and Jeremy Powell.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 5 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Caity Gyorgy

Caity Gyorgy (pronounced George) is a rising Canadian vocalist who has delivered bebop and swing stylings around the world. The 2-time JUNO award winner has performed and recorded with Christine Jensen, Pat LaBarbera, Jocelyn Gould, Ira Coleman, Bryn Roberts, Joe LaBarbera and others at jazz clubs and festivals across Canada, Mexico, Japan and the USA. Where many vocalists are content to explore the Songbook for its timeless depth, Gyorgy's skill as a writer brings her personal voice even further to the front: like Downbeat's Scott Yanow has noted, fans will love that her “originals sound as if they are from the 1950s with more modern lyrics.” In fact, these lyrics were awarded the Grand Prize in the jazz category of the 2021 John Lennon Songwriting Contest. Currently signed to Brooklyn label La Reserve Records, Gyorgy albums “Now Pronouncing” and “Featuring” both received JUNO awards. Her latest recording, “You're Alike, You Two,” was released in late July 2023.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



November 5 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

The GRAMMY award-winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum