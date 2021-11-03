Scott Raneri's EXTRA! EXTRA! Returns To The Triad Theater This Sunday

Celebrating the struggle of being an "extra," Scott Raneri's new cabaret, EXTRA! EXTRA! returns to the Triad Theater on Sunday, November 7 at 3:00 PM. Directed by Mark Corpron with music direction by Fred Barton, EXTRA! EXTRA! features an eclectic selection of songs ranging from Broadway standards to the folk rock of Janis Ian. The band will include Dr. David Ashton on woodwinds and Steve Picataggio on drums.

The original concept was the brainchild of Corpron. Together, he and Raneri delved into the depths of the grit it takes to keep going when someone's star refuses to rise in art and life. Raneri will share the near hits and misses of both his professional and personal life as an "extra." Whether rubbing elbows with Christian Slater or the marvelous Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, Raneri will keep audiences guessing how they know him through his exhaustive list of credits on stage and television, while awaiting his big break.

Scott Raneri was nominated for "Best Male Cabaret Debut" by both the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Broadway World for his 2019 show, The Marvelous Mr. Marzo. Raneri is a member of Actors' Equity and the Screen Actors Guild, but his most significant work has been on the stage. Among more than two dozen roles in plays and musicals, he has played "Ariel" in The Tempest and "George" in Of Mice and Men, both at the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater in Alaska, "Bob Cratchit" in A Christmas Carol at the historic Walnut Street Theater of Philadelphia, "Lumiere" in Beauty and the Beast at Theatre West Virginia, and "Mr. Erlanson" in A Little Night Music at the Orlando Shakespeare Theatre of Florida.

For more information and tickets, click here.

The Triad Theater is located at 158 West 72nd Street, New York City