Scott Raneri To Debut New Show EXTRA! EXTRA! at The Triad on September 25th

NYC CABARET SHOW CELEBRATES THE STRUGGLE OF BEING AN "EXTRA" EXTRA! EXTRA! ARRIVES AT TRIAD THEATER THIS FALL

Scott Raneri's brand-new cabaret, EXTRA! EXTRA! is set to open this fall at New York's famed Triad Theater. Raneri, a Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Broadway World award nominee, will share the near hits and misses of both his professional and personal life as an "extra." Whether rubbing elbows with Christian Slater or the marvelous Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, Raneri will keep audiences guessing how they know him through his exhaustive list of credits on stage and television, while awaiting his big break.



Directed by Mark Corpron with music direction by Fred Barton, EXTRA! EXTRA! features an eclectic selection of songs ranging from Broadway standards to the folk rock of Janis Ian. The original concept was the brainchild of Corpron. Together, he and Raneri delved into the depths of the grit it takes to keep going when someone's star refuses to rise in art and life.

Raneri wrestled with the idea at first, saying, "I wanted the audience to connect to my personal life in addition to conveying how it feels to be so near and yet so far from my professional goals- hanging out in the background of popular shows with some of the biggest celebrities in the world within arm's reach." He adds, "It's in the pursuit of our dreams that we relate to one another- whether that's acting, writing, or applying for your first job-our hopes are high, but our dreams are even bigger."

The Triad Theater provides both a theatrical setting and the key intimacy between artist and audience, allowing Raneri to keep them close at hand. He is excited about the songs selected for the show, stating "In telling my story as an "extra," I wanted to lean heavily into up-tempo and 11 o'clock numbers. And the sparsely interspersed slower songs needed an underlying force to maintain the momentum and narrative of the story." Raneri says Barton makes musical magic happen-"Fred definitely captures that momentum with his definitive arrangements and by encouraging me to stretch my vocal abilities." The band will include Dr. David Ashton on woodwinds and Steve Picataggio on drums.

EXTRA! EXTRA! can be seen at Manhattan's Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street, on Saturday, September 25th at 7:00 PM and Sunday, November 7th at 3:00 PM. Doors will open a half hour before both performances. For reservations visit triadnyc.com and scottraneri.com.

Scott Raneri was nominated for "Best Male Cabaret Debut" by both the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Broadway World for his 2019 hit, The Marvelous Mr. Marzo. Raneri is a member of Actors' Equity and the Screen Actors Guild, but his most significant work has been on the stage. Among more than two dozen roles in plays and musicals, he has played "Ariel" in The Tempest and "George" in Of Mice and Men, both at the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater in Alaska, "Bob Cratchit" in A Christmas Carol at the historic Walnut Street Theater of Philadelphia, "Lumiere" in Beauty and the Beast at Theatre West Virginia, and "Mr. Erlanson" in A Little Night Music at the Orlando Shakespeare Theatre of Florida.