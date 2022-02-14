Sarah Boone Brings MOM BEFORE DAD...A Young Woman Of The Greatest Generation To The Triad

Sarah Boone returns to the Triad stage following sold-out engagements in Florida with her newest cabaret show Mom Before Dad: A Young Woman of the Greatest Generation for one performance only March 10 at 7:00pm.

Between the pages of a faded handwritten journal from 1942, discovered after her mother's death in 2019, Sarah learned of the joys, heartbreaks, passions and everyday perseverance of someone she knew...but long before she knew her. That someone was her mom!

Travel back with Sarah in an all-new, memory-filled musical show that hails and regales the greatest generation, as told through the diary entries, letters and moments of Sarah's favorite greatest generation heroine. In this touching evening of song and inspiring word, this daughter's love letter to her remarkable mother captures the era when ordinary people achieved the extraordinary, believed in the right thing to do, and exchanged goodbyes with "We'll Meet Again."

When not on stage, Sarah serves as the Executive Director of Theatre Jacksonville in Florida. She has enjoyed continued success as a cabaret artist with appearances in New York (The Metropolitan Room, The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, The Triad), Los Angeles (First and Hope Supper Club, Upstairs at Vitello's), and in many venues in her home state of Florida.

She will be joined onstage by The Brooklynaires, a barbershop quartet of professional singers and music educators based in Brooklyn, NY. The show is directed by Jean Tait, with musical direction by Eugene Gwozdz, book and multimedia concept by Sarah Boone and multimedia design by Rich Conner.



To purchase tickets go to www.triadnyc.com