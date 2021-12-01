Sarah Anne Fernandez Announces Jackie Burns & Frankie Gonzalez As Special Guests For Feinstein's/54 Below Concert

Feinstein's/54 Below has announced that Sarah Anne Fernandez will be joined by special guests Jackie Burns (Wicked, HAIR, If/Then) & Frankie Gonzalez (The Fantasticks, Superhero) in her upcoming concert Now What? on Sunday, December 12th at 9:45 PM.

Sarah returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after flying across the country by broom as the Elphaba u/s on the national tour of Wicked, fulfilling her ultimate life-long dream and marking her as one of the youngest girls to don the green paint and witch hat in the show's history. So... now what? How do you top your ultimate dream? After having almost 2 years at home to think about this, she has an answer: let's sing about it. Spend an evening with Sarah, and some of her Broadway friends, as she navigates what's next in her life through the songs that she holds closest to her heart. From musical theatre classics to previews of her original music - and everything else in between - Sarah will take audiences on a musical tour of the hilarious and heartwarming highs and lows of her career thus far.

The concert will be music directed and played by Sinai Tabak (The Cher Show). Filling out the band will be Matt SanGiovanni (Dear Evan Hansen) on guitar, Joshua Roberts (Modern Drummer Magazine's #3 Up and Coming Drummer in the World) on drums, Sasha Ono on cello and Nic Mrakovcic on bass.

Sarah Anne Fernandez in "Now What?" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 12, 2021 at 9:45 PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Sarah Anne Fernandez is a NY based actor, singer & dancer. She was most recently on the Broadway National tour of Wicked as the u/s for Elphaba. In her time at Wicked she was met with rave reviews by critics across the country for her take on the Wicked Witch, who claimed that her "commanding presence" and "jaw-dropping voice" were "the show's unmitigated highlight" (Portland Mercury). Sarah is a proud 2018 graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, holding a BFA in Drama. In her time at NYU, she was fortunate enough to play many leading roles, such as Nina Rosario in In the Heights (dir. Melissa Maxwell), Jeanie in HAIR (dir. Peter Flynn), Laura in Swing! (dir. Dell Howlett) & Gloria Taylor in the world premiere workshop of the new musical, Danny and the Rocket (dir. Kent Nicholson). Other Selected NY Credits Include: Pop Punk High (Off-Broadway), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Neon Coven Theater Company), The Congresswomen (Ducdame Ensemble), The Rave Revue (Prospect Theater Company) & Suburban Nightmare (Insomnium Theater Company). She has also appeared in many concerts at some of NYC's most prestigious venues, including Radio City Music Hall, Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub at The Public, The New York Times Center, The National Opera Center of America, The Duplex, The Metropolitan Room, and many others. For more information, visit her website at www.sarahannefernandez.com or follow her Instagram @sarahannee17.

Jackie Burns is a bi-coastal actress who holds the title of Broadway's longest running Elphaba in WICKED. She is the face of the brand and can be seen in their commercials and print ads. She also played Elphaba on the National Tour, where her performance received an Irene Award nomination. She replaced Tony Award winning Idina Menzel in the national tour of If/Then where her performance received rave reviews. She was also a part of the original Broadway company. Other Broadway/Off-Broadway credits include the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair (original Broadway company member), Rock of Ages (original Off-Broadway company member). Jackie can be heard on cast recordings for Hair, Island Song, A Killer Party and over 50 demos of upcoming projects. Film/TV credits include: "Set it Up", "The Magnificent Meyersons", "Ghost". Jackie has sung all over the world with Grammy and Tony nominated composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde) as his featured female singer. She also works with John Such Artists' Management as one of their featured singers in concert venues across the country.

Frankie Gonzalez is a NYC based actor. He won the BroadwayWorld 2019 Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" for his portrayal of Matt in The Fantasticks, and recently wrapped a successful run in Lauren Gunderson's reimagined Peter Pan & Wendy at the Shakespeare Theatre Co. He trained at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in the New Studio on Broadway. He graduated with honors at NYU Tisch and received the Founder's Day Award, after immersing in a full curriculum of liberal arts courses in writing and production, alongside conservatory training in Acting and Music. He also received the Stagebound Scholarship to study classical voice at the National Opera Center in Chelsea. As a vocalist, Gonzalez has produced and performed in concerts throughout NYC. His work has been showcased at Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, The National Opera Center, 54 Below, and the Green Room 42.