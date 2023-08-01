Sandra Mae Frank and Joey Antonio to Host BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE

Befitting the ASL production of The Laramie Project.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 1 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 2 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Review: Garofalo Gabs & Grabs From Her Comedy Grab Bag At City Winery Photo 3 Janeane Garofalo Shows Staying Power At City Winery
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light Photo 4 & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble In The Solo Spot

Sandra Mae Frank and Joey Antonio to Host BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE

Join BROADWAY SIGNs! PRIDE at Triad Theater Broadway’s Sandra Mae Frank (Deaf West Spring Awakening  Revival, NBC’s New Amsterdam and Co-Host Joey Antonio (Dance Camp, Zoe’s Extraordinary Play List) leading a stellar cabaret of American Sign Language (ASL) Poetry & Broadway Hits from Rent, La Cage Aux Folles and more performed by Deaf Artists!  All ticket proceeds benefit  Deaf Austin Theatre’s (DAT) fall production of The Laramie Project, written by Moises Kaufman and Tectonic Theater Project. The one-night only gala debuts Thursday, August 3rd from 7-9 pm at the Triad Theatre! Click here for tickets. Click Here

 

Broadway SIGNs! PRIDE will also be streamed via Stellar Livestream Link: https://tinyurl.com/u5p7tkp3

Featuring members from Deaf Broadway’s Company at Lincoln Center Joey Caverly (Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building), Dickie Hearts (Public’s Dark Disabled Stories), Heba Toulan (DAT & ZACH Theatre’s Rogers and Hammersteins Cinderella), Kailyn Aaron-Lozano (DAT & ZACH Theater’s Rogers and Hammersteins Cinderella), Jules Dameron (Director, The Laramie Project) and Andrew Morrill (Broadway’s Grey House). Guest performances by Erin Rosenfeld (Broadway’s Grey House), CoHosts Sandra Mae Frank, Joey Antonio and Brian Cheslik add to Broadway revue of songs!

Special Guest Barbara Pitt McAdams Tectonic Theater Writer, an original cast member  of The Laramie Projectalong with DAT’s Artistic Director Dr. Brian Cheslik and Director Jules Dameron kick off cultural pride and honor the life and legacy of Matthew Shepard.

The cast will perform in American Sign Language (ASL) excerpts from the critically acclaimed Stonewall Honor Book October Mourning: A Song for Matthew Shepard, written by Leslea Newman.  Featuring Christian Brailsford (Pretty Woman) reading the prose in Spoken English. Offering a powerful visual prelude to Deaf Austin Theatre’s ASL production of The Laramie Project.

A Silent Auction is available to all participant.

 Link: https://givebutter.com/c/LaramieASL

All Performances are in American Sign Language & Spoken English. Music Director & Pianist Kevin Winebold, Disney Theatrical Group. Stage Manager Miriam Rochford. Production Assistant Katie Lloyd. ASL Interpretation byZak Taylor and Alberto Medero. Produced by Jo-Ann Dean, SIGNmation.

SIGNmation promotes Deaf Artists & American Sign Language and culturally accessible content for the Arts, producing the hit cabaret show Broadway SIGNs!

Review:  If These Hands Could Talk @54Below https://tinyurl.com/57jjnvhd

Upcoming Broadway SIGNs! returns Halloween night, pumpkins out! We’re back!

 The Laramie Project is a thought-provoking documentary play that explores the aftermath of the tragic 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a young gay college student in Laramie, Wyoming. The play delves into the impact of the incident on the local community and raises important questions about prejudice, hate crimes and tolerance. DAT aims to promote inclusivity, accessibility, and awareness of these same experiences faced by the Deaf and LGBTQIA communities.

Deaf Austin Theatre’s production of The Laramie Project is funded in part by National Endowment for the Arts,Greater Austin Foundation for the Deaf, Matthew Shepard Foundation, BEA Investment Group, Ploeger ASL Interpreting, LLC;  Dozanu Innovation, National Disability Theatre, Communication By Hand, Sorenson, True+Way ASL, Hypernovas Productions and SIGNmation. Marking the first professional production of the play ever produced in American Sign Language (ASL).

To learn more about Deaf Austin Theatre's production of The Laramie Project, please visit www.deafaustintheatre.org and

https://donorbox.org/the-laramie-project-2#info




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Lee Roy Reams Leaves Em Howling With UNCENSORED! Stories Photo
Lee Roy Reams Leaves 'Em Howling With UNCENSORED! Stories

When he named his show UNCENSORED!, Lee Roy Reams really not messing around.

2
Allison Blackwell, Sara Jean Ford, and Daniel Assetta join 54 CELEBRATES FIFTY KEY STAGE M Photo
Allison Blackwell, Sara Jean Ford, and Daniel Assetta join 54 CELEBRATES FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: VOL. 4

Routledge Press’ highly praised new book FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew, which rounds-up fifty musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Below.

3
Sara Chase Brings WIDE OPEN! to 54 Below Next Month Photo
Sara Chase Brings WIDE OPEN! to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Sara Chase in “Wide Open!” on September 8th. Best known as mole woman Cyndee Pokorny in the popular Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special,” Sara makes her 54 Below solo debut.

4
Patti Bottino-Bravo Brings ACT 3 to The Laurie Beechman Theatre Photo
Patti Bottino-Bravo Brings ACT 3 to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

An encore performance of a new show about one woman's unexpected reaction to facing retirement and finally doing what she always said she wanted to do. Featuring songs spanning the 1950s through the 1990s from musical theater, pop, rock, and jazz genres, with new twists on familiar tunes and some hidden gems.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video Video: Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You