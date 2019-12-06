Sandra Bernhard to Bring SANDY'S HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: A DECADE OF MADNESS AND MAYHEM to Joe's Pub

The inimitable Sandra Bernhard is celebrating her tenth year of holiday shows at Joe's Pub in New York City with "Sandy's Holiday Extravaganza: A Decade of Madness and Mayhem" December 26th - 31st with two shows each night. Bernhard will also perform her new show throughout 2020 around the country and overseas.

The world keeps spinning, sputtering, evolving, revolving... but you can always count on Sandy to welcome you home for the holidays at Joe's Pub.

She's back for the 10th year in a row, where she'll weave her year-end tapestry, kick out the old, ring in the new and prepare you for 2020. Along with the Sandyland Squad Band, she'll lift you up and soothe your frazzled holiday nerves. Eggnog, re-gifting, frantic office parties, family drama got you down? Then show up for Sandy, and you will be richly rewarded. Some things never change but they always stay the same-take a look back over your shoulder and glimpse the future. We're going to make it, kids, I promise... So, let's gather together in this crazy season. Can't wait to see you at Joe's!

Bernhard also appeared over the summer in season two of the hugely successful FX Television/Ryan Murphy show "POSE" as a series regular, reprising her role as brassy but caring Nurse Judy Katz, who works with H.I.V./AIDS patients, following a memorable Season 1 guest appearance. The 1980's based drama will now be shooting season three in 2020. Sandra also recently did a special guest appearance on Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" last year.

In addition, she is now in her fourth year hosting her own hugely popular live show Sandyland on SiriusXM Radio's Radio Andy channel (102) headed up by Andy Cohen, of which The Huffington Post wrote..... "It's hard to describe, much in the same way it's hard to put words to a brilliant jazz artist's improvisations. She simply took the conversation places that were at once and enlightening, provocative and intimate." Her strong opinions and unique perspective, along with her provocative, spontaneous conversations with a wide spectrum of guests from the worlds of entertainment and fashion have made Sandyland so successful.

Bernhard's previous live performances around the country have always brought in rave reviews, with Variety saying "What makes Bernhard's comedy so rare - whether she's philosophizing about Taylor Swift's squad or singing Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas" as imagined by Caitlyn Jenner - is that within every keenly observed pop-culture rant, there's an element of piercing truth. Bernhard remains as brash and brazen as she was in the 1970s".

While The Daily Beast proclaimed "The show makes one wonder what to make of Bernhard's distinctive place in the entertainment firmament. She is a show business stalwart of over three decades. Bernhard has evolved into a pop culture fixture, a jack-of-all-trades performer as actress, singer, comedian, and, more recently, a radio show host of SiriusXM's Sandyland." And, Broadway World wrote "Sandra Bernhard takes no prisoners and pulls no punches. She will set the place afire with her white-hot intelligence. She is authentic, unapologetically pissed, heartbroken, and of course, hilarious."

Additionally, in recent years, Bernhard did guest appearances on the Hulu comedy series Difficult People, created by her friend Julie Klausner, enjoyed a recurring role on the hit CBS TV sitcom 2 Broke Girls and guest-starred on episodes of Fox TV's Brooklyn Nine-Nine as the character Gina's "eccentric" and "offbeat" mother, Darlene Linetti.

In 2014 she guest-starred on ABC Family's original drama series, "Switched at Birth" in a recurring role as Teresa Lubarsky, a groovy art professor at a local college where Bay (Vanessa Marano) is taking classes. The Peabody Award-winning family drama returned for its third season in January, 2014. And, as most people are aware, from 1991-1996 she played Nancy Bartlett-the first openly gay character on a network sitcom-on Roseanne.

** Don't miss Sandra Bernhard performing "Sandy's Holiday Extravaganza: A Decade of Madness and Mayhem" December 26th - 31st ay Joe's Pub at 425 Lafayette St. in Manhattan.

**For tickets please visit: https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2019/s/sandra-bernhard/

** Also please visit www.sandrabernhard.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You