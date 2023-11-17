Sandra Bernhard Debuts New Material With 'Easy Listening' at Joe's Pub Next Month

Joe's Pub at The Public Theater has announced Sandra Bernhard's Easy Listening from December 26-31 at 7:00PM Tuesday-Friday, 9:30PM Thursday-Saturday, and 8:30PM and 11:00PM on Sunday (New Year's Eve!).

With ten shows over six glorious nights, performer, actress, and compelling storyteller Sandra Bernhard is debuting brand new material for her traditional Holiday extravaganza.

Ride along with Sandy as she takes you on a tour of her musical influences. From the first time she heard The Supremes on AM radio on a snowy night in Flint, Michigan to her first concert, Simon and Garfunkel… these are the songs you love and remember. The strumming guitars, the singalongs… from Peter Paul & Mary to the Stones – with Slaughter On 10th Ave playing on the Fisher Hi FI (“absolutely no one can touch this do you hear me!” screamed her father) as Ravel & Debussy drifted up from the basement where her mother just wanted to take a small break. The sounds of home that we all remember… jazz from your brother's bedroom, your sister shouting along to Janis as she plotted her escape.

The cross-country move to Arizona opened new musical vistas, as the ‘60s gave way to the ‘70s and the women of the era acted as our spiritual guides … Tina, Joni, Dusty, Aretha, Laura, Carole… Climb into the Pontiac station wagon and get ready to hit the road.

Sandra Bernhard has been one of the most exhilarating performers for the past five decades, on-screen (“American Horror Story,” “POSE”), on the radio (Sandyland on Sirius XM's Radio Andy Channel 102), and on stages across the globe.

A pioneer of the one-woman show, Sandra's trailblazing style has won her a loyal following and critical praise as she continues to tackle difficult subjects head-on with sincerity and her whip-smart insight.

Sandra Bernhard has been a performer, actress, singer and author for nearly five decades in the industry. On screen, she most recently starred in Ryan Murphy's series American Horror Story and POSE. Past television credits include Broad City, Difficult People, 2 Broke Girls, Brooklyn 99, You're the Worst, Will & Grace, The Sopranos, and Roseanne. Bernhard's most notable film credit, The King of Comedy, won her Best Supporting Actress by the National Society of Film Critics. Bernhard gained attention in the late 70s with her stand-up comedy and continues today with live stage performances throughout the U.S. and overseas. A pioneer of the one-woman show, Bernhard brings a completely unique and raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, rock-n-roll, and social commentary. She is currently in her seventh year hosting her weekly radio show “Sandyland” on SiriusXM, for which she won a broadcasting Gracie Award.

JOE'S PUB, a program of The Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional musics of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist, including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, Barbara Maier Gustern, and Angelique Kidjo.

With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists based in New York City and touring performers from all over the world, and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Dan Fishback, Omar Offendum, and Sarah Elizabeth Charles.