Samuel Vincent Aubuchon's LOVE REVOLUTION! to Celebrate Broadway's SONGS ABOUT SEX in September

LOVE REVOLUTION! features favorites from Kinky Boots!, Sweet Charity, Avenue Q!, and so, so many more.

By: Jul. 29, 2023

In his NYC solo cabaret debut, Samuel Vincent Aubuchon's LOVE REVOLUTION! is an hour of raucous comedy and a celebration of the sexiest songs from the Broadway and musical theater canon. Joined by two of the hottest veterans of the stage, Ellis Gage (Next to Normal, Taiwan Premiere; ellisgage.com) and Zach Faust (Director/Writer and popular 'Sue Sylvester' impersonator; zachfaust.com), LOVE REVOLUTION! features favorites from Kinky Boots!, Sweet Charity, Avenue Q!, and so, so many more that are sure to have you giggling and elbow-nudging the whole way home.

SAMUEL VINCENT AUBUCHON recently appeared onstage as Art Garfunkel, starring in the North American/Canada tour of The Simon & Garfunkel Story. LOVE REVOLUTION! also marks SVA’s NYC stage debut.

Michael Lavine (Music Director) has worked as a musical director, pianist, vocal coach and singer all over the world. He musically directed a concert of the works of Stephen Schwartz (featuring Stephen himself, with Ben Vereen, Paul Shaffer, Alice Ripley, Daisy Eagan, Constantine Maroulis, Bryan Batt, and more) and REDISCOVERED HAMLISCH, an album of unreleased songs by Marvin Hamlisch, featuring Kelli O’Hara and other Broadway stars. Further MD/Conducting credits include Little Mermaid at Lyric of Oklahoma (starring Emily Skinner), Comden & Green’s BILLION DOLLAR BABY (with Kristin Chenoweth), and Burton Lane’s CARMELINA (The York Theatre, Off-Bway). Michael also shared the stage with Mimi Hines and Peter Howard (his mentor) in THIS FUNNY WORLD at the Kennedy Center. Michael regularly plays for the Outer Critic's Circle Awards in NYC and conducts orchestras in cities around the country. A graduate of Columbia University, Michael owns one of the larger privately held sheet music collections in the world. More at www.michaellavine.net

Love Revolution! featuring Broadway's Songs About Sex

September 14th, 2023 at 7pm [Doors 6:15]

For (im)mature audiences ONLY-strong language (duh!)

Click Here

$20 Cover + $20/2 drink minimum [Cash Only]

Starring SAMUEL VINCENT AUBUCHON

Joined by ZACH FAUST & Ellis Gage

Music Direction by Michael Lavine

Additional contributions by LAURYN HURLEY




