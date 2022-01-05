Sam Pauly, Presley Ryan and More Will Sing the Jonas Brothers at Feinstein's/54 Below Next Month

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings The Jonas Brothers on February 2nd at 9:45pm. Come to the "Year 3000" with us and celebrate your three favorite brothers and their music that has had us hooked for over 10 years. Whether you've been there since the pre-Camp Rock days like us, or you're a newer fan, you're definitely not going to want to miss this night of Jonas Brothers hits. So "Hold On," it's guaranteed to be an incredibly fun night filled with great music, great company and great nostalgia.

Featuring: Sam Pauly (Six), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), JJ Niemann (Book of Mormon), Henry Platt (Sing On!), Erin Engleman (Tiktok Creator/54 Sings Olivia Rodrgio), Natalie Jane (American Idol), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon), Eli Hamilton (54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo), Carolina Rial (The Voice), Alvis Green Jr. (Jessica Vosk at Carnegie Hall), Molly Russo (Tiktok Creator), Tyler Conroy (Singer-songwriter), Alyssa Wray ( American Idol), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple), Vaibu Mohan (Basement Mixtape at 54 Below), and introducing Andrew Maroney.

54 Sings The Jonas Brothers plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 2, 2022. There is a $35-85 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.