Aug. 20, 2019  

Salty Brine Announces New Cabaret At Joe's Pub

Salty Brine announces a new cabaret-theater hybrid production, Bigmouth Strikes Again, at downtown cabaret and music venue Joe's Pub at The Public Theater. Brine will perform the show as part of his long-running series, The Living Record Collection.

Bigmouth Strikes Again, inspired by The Smith's The Queen is Dead and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. The show will run on September 18 and 19, with doors at 9:00pm and shows at 9:30pm.

Bigmouth Strikes Again is directed by Shaun Peknic with arrangements by Jeff Cubeta.

The Living Record Collection features costume design by Heather McDevitt-Barton and production design by Christopher Bowser.

The final show of Brine's 2019 residency with The Living Record Collection will be announced this fall.

Advance tickets for Bigmouth Strikes Again are $20 and can be purchased online here.



