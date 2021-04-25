Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUPERSIZED COMEDY Will Be Performed on MetropolitanZoom Next Month

Performers include Randi Kaplan, Tracy Rosenberg & Mary Dimino.

Apr. 25, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom presents SUPERSIZED COMEDY in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

A fun-filled romp into the minds of some of New York's finest female comedians. Join a night of stand-up comedy with these body-positive ladies who are determined to move beyond societal expectations of perceived beauty. Supersized talent. Supersized laughs. Supersized comedy.

The event takes place on May 8. Learn more at https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/supersized-comedy-050821/.


