SUPERHEROES IN LOVE Holiday Special Comes to The Green Room 42
The performance is on Saturday December 10th at 9:30pm.
Green Room 42, Broadway's funkiest cabaret club located in YOTEL Times Square, presents Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar in Superheroes in Love Holiday Special on December 10th at 9:30 p.m.
Known for their roles in Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, Wicked and West Side Story, this married dynamic duo are excited to celebrate the holidays with your favorite songs, dances, surprises and special guests! With Gillian Berkowitz (Head Over Heels, Jersey Boys, School of Rock, Avenue Q) as musical director and on the piano, Leo Huppert on the upright bass and David Lamoureux on drums, Superheroes in Love: Holiday Special features reimagined holiday classics, a few surprises and as much dance as the Green Room 42 stage can take, all blended with holiday cheer! This holiday special is one not to be missed. Come spend a night with this Broadway power couple to celebrate life, love, and the holiday season!
Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar play Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue) December 10th at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39. While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City. Tickets and information are available at www.greenfignyc.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00 are only available by calling (646) 707-2990 or at the box office.
