SUEÑOS: Our American Musical Comes to The Green Room 42

Writing duo, Jesse Sanchez and Jeff Chambers, are thrilled to bring their music to the stage of The Green Room 42. Join them for only ONE night featuring the songs of new Latinx musical, SUEÑOS! In an unforgettable celebration of sacrifice and family, Sanchez and Chambers are ecstatic to present their collection of original, vibrant contemporary songs, which features the musical styles of Pop, R&B, Mariachi, Salsa and more. Experience "Acapulco," "Big Brown Eyes," "To Win You," "Live For Today," and "Four Walls" like never before! Featuring a five piece band led by music director, Cynthia Meng, and a diverse all-star cast of Broadway veterans, Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet, In The Heights), Eliseo Roman (On Your Feet, In The Heights), Marina Pires (On Your Feet), Ernie Pruneda (Sister Act), and off-Broadway artists, Jason Hurtado (Ragtag's Cinderellaand Rapunzel), Sandra Marante(Stonewall, CBS' Bull). Additional performances by Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera, Alysia Beltran, Dave Abrams, Anika Buchanan, Kariana Sanchez, Jessica Furnstahl, and Javier Talor Fox!

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You