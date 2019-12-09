SONGS OF ICE AND FIRE: A NIGHT IN WESTEROS at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Songs of Ice and Fire: A Night in Westeros on January 3rd, 2019 at 9:30pm.

The Starks said it best: "Winter is coming". If you're like us, and your heart is still left cold by the finale of "Game of Thrones," then perhaps we can provide some solace with Songs of Ice and Fire: A Night in Westeros! Come one, come all, and hear our merry band sing songs for their favorite characters and moments from the show, along with those classic Westerosi standards you know and love. Fill the void your former favorite show left behind and enjoy an evening of drinking and song- dragons not required!

Produced by Michele Austin Rodriguez and with music direction by Oscar Deric Brown (Patti LaBelle, Brilliant Color Works), the cast features Broadway's Mike Wartella (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), as well as Michael Andreaus (Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Rock of Ages, ...Spelling Bee), Andrew Buck (Titanic: The Musical, By Jupiter), Daron Cockerell (Les Misérables, 9 to 5, The Secret Garden, Annie Get Your Gun), Emily Iocovozzi (Broadway Superhero Party, Teen Party Massacre, Start From Hello), Zorikh Lequidre (The Death Star Repairmen Band, Big Giant Swords, Jedi Junkies), Shannah Rae (Sweeney Todd, 9 to 5, Mary Poppins), and Katie Rodgers (The Vagina Monologues, The Sound of Music, An Adult Evening of Shel Silverstein, High School Musical)

Songs of Ice and Fire: A Night in Westeros plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 3, 2019 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum.



Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT PRODUCER Michele Austin RODRIGUEZ



Michele Austin Rodriguez may have moved to New York in 2016, but she has always considered Texas her home- she's spent over half her life in the Dallas and Austin areas. She got her BFA in Theatre with a minor in Mass Communication from Texas State University- San Marcos in 2014. Since moving to New York, she's worked on award winning web series with her friends at Undead Burrito Productions (Brains, Ace and Anxious, Sam and Pat are Depressed), appeared on stage as a guest artist in LIU-Brooklyn's 2017 production of The Awakening of Spring, and ran marketing for Ryan Repertory's production of Relativity this summer in Bath Beach. She currently works in admin and as a licensed pyrotechnician for J&M Special Effects, providing effects for Broadway and beyond.





