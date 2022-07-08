SONGBOOK SUNDAYS at Dizzy's Club Returns July 17th With Christine Andreas And Cole Porter

Songbook Sundays at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club hosted by Deborah Grace Winer

continues July 17th with

ANYTHING GOES!

Cole Porter AND MORE Cole Porter!

featuring Christine Andreas with Allison Blackwell

New American Songbook program continues Sunday, July 17th

at 5 PM and 7:30 PM at Dizzy's Club

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's with ANYTHING GOES! Cole Porter AND MORE Cole Porter Sunday, July 17th at 5 PM and 7:30 PM at Dizzy's Club. The 2nd Songbook Sundays program at Jazz at Lincoln Center will be a fun summer jam celebrating the racy wit and jazzy tunes of America's most famous sophisticate-songwriter. Featuring two-time Tony nominee Christine Andreas and Allison Blackwell (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess). Musical Director Joe Davidian on piano will leads a multi-generational band of jazz stars, including Zoe Obadia on alto saxophone, bassist Russell Hall and drummer Evan Sherman, with young JALC vocal favorite Robbie Lee. Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set highlights Porter's legendary songs like Night and Day, I've Got You Under My Skin, I Get A Kick Out of You, Just One of Those Things, and other Porter gems. Anything Goes! is a swinging summer evening of great tunes, brilliant lyrics, and some breezy stories, bringing fun and the best of Cole Porter to Dizzy's Club.

Ms. Winer said: "We never expected how much fantastic, joyful energy and excitement met our launch of Songbook Sundays. With Cole Porter...and who can get ever enough of Cole Porter?... we're continuing the party with this mid-July cocktail shaker of Porter's greatest songs, superb star vocalists and instrumentalists with a couple of young emerging artists, the enthusiasm of the audience (including welcoming families), and Dizzy's gorgeous surroundings. I can't think of a happier place to be!"

Host Deborah Grace Winer will interweave breezy chat and stories about Cole Porter and the songs we will be hearing.

The new Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Sundays program at Dizzy's Club, which began with a tribute to the Gershwin Brothers in May, continues with Sunday dates every other month through 2022. Upcoming shows will celebrate Duke Ellington (in Sept) and Irving Berlin (in November). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30, and each will feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music-welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $35, with student tickets available at $20. There is a $21 food/drink minimum. Both performances will be live-streamed, with virtual tickets available through the JALC website at $10. Jazz.org/dizzys

About The Artists

Deborah Grace Winer (Curator, Host) is a leading expert on the classic American Songbook, and writer and creator of theatrical revues and concerts. Along with previous projects with Jazz at Lincoln Center, collaborations include Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, and a decade as Artistic Director of the 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists™ concert series, presiding over 50 original shows and steering the venerable series back to audience and critical acclaim. She collaborates with top-tier artists from Broadway and the music world, and works with leading institutions. Author and dramatist, among her four books is On the Sunny Side of the Street: The Life and Lyrics of Dorothy Fields (Macmillan), recently named by the Wall Street Journal one of the Five Best books on American Songwriters. Her articles have appeared in The New York Times, and her plays, off-Broadway and regionally. She has been featured on PBS' American Masters, and NPR's "Fresh Air" and "Morning Edition."

Christine Andreas (vocalist) is a two-time Tony award nominee. Broadway performances include My Fair Lady, Oklahoma!, On Your Toes, The Scarlet Pimpernel, La Cage Aux Folles and national tour of The Light in the Piazza. She has appeared in clubs and concerts from New York to Australia, including the Cafe Carlyle, Carnegie Hall and the White House, most recently, touring her critically acclaimed show, Piaf-No Regrets. www.christineandreas.com

Allison Blackwell (vocalist): Broadway appearances include The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Lion King, Pretty Woman: the Musical, and A Night With Janis Joplin. She's sung with the Boston Pops, Philly Pops, New York Philharmonic and Atlanta Symphony, and in the Live from Lincoln Center concert productions of Show Boat and Sweeney Todd. Extensive work in leading regional theatres includes recent critically lauded Ain't Misbehavin' at Barrington Stage.

Robbie Lee (vocalist) is a Jazz at Lincoln Center favorite. He recently graduated from the Manhattan School of Music and Juilliard, and is the winner of the Ella Fitzgerald outstanding soloist award at JALC's Essentially Ellington competition.

Joe Davidian, jazz pianist and arranger, will be the Music Director for ANYTHING GOES on July 17. He has opened for Jane Monheit, Dianne Reeves and Danilo Perez and backed a "who's who" of jazz artists. He's appeared in numerous jazz festivals including Festival Miami and Discover Jazz Festival, venues such as Birdland, and tours nationally and internationally with his trio. He has released three albums under his name.

Music/Cabaret Listings Info

SONGBOOK SUNDAYS, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook, continues on Sunday, July 17th at 5 & 730 PM with ANYTHING GOES! Cole Porter AND MORE Cole Porter! at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, 60th Street & Broadway, NYC.The all Cole Porter evening features two-time Tony nominee Christine Andreas with Allison Blackwell & Robbie Lee. Tickets $35 and $20 for students. There is a $21 food/drink minimum. Both performances will be live-streamed with virtual tickets at $10. Jazz.org/dizzys