SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Returns To Dizzy's Club With IN AN ELLINGTON MOOD On September 11th

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's with IN AN ELLINGTON MOOD on Sunday, September 11th at 5 PM and 7:30 PM at Dizzy's Club. In an Ellington Mood, September's Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook show at Dizzy's Club is a swinging jam party celebrating the songs of Duke Ellington. Featuring starry jazz vocalists LaTanya Hall (collaborations with Bobby McFerrin), and Nicolas King (collaborations with Liza Minnelli), with young JALC vocal favorite Ashley Pezzotti, and a multi generational band of all-stars. Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set includes Ellington classics like Sophisticated Lady, Take the A Train, Don't Get Around Much Anymore, Caravan, Prelude to a Kiss, Drop Me Off in Harlem and more. With great songs, a few stories, it's an informal Dizzy's Club Sunday blowout, and a sophisticated segue into Fall. Music Director, Richard Cummings will be leading a JALC all-star quartet

Ms. Winer said: "We're thrilled that our new Songbook Sundays shows have immediately become so wildly popular. Especially the way the world is right now, the idea of bringing musicians, vocalists and audiences together at Dizzy's for the pure joy of it is exactly what we wanted to do, and we couldn't have imagined how much fun we'd all have. We're so happy Songbook Sundays will continue in 2023. What a blast!"



Host Deborah Grace Winer will interweave breezy chat and stories about Duke Ellington and the songs we will be hearing.



Songbook Sundays began at Dizzy's on May 22nd with "Got Gershwin" and salutes to Cole Porter (July 17th), and it continues with Duke Ellington (September 11th) and will conclude the season on November 20th with a tip of the hat to Irving Berlin. All shows are at 5pm and 7:30, and each will feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music-welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.



In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.



To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.



Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $40, with student tickets available at $20. There is a $21 food/drink minimum. Jazz.org/dizzys



BIOS:

Deborah Grace Winer (Curator, Host) is a leading expert on the classic American Songbook, and writer and creator of theatrical revues and concerts. Along with previous projects with Jazz at Lincoln Center, collaborations include Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, and a decade as Artistic Director of the 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists™ concert series, presiding over 50 original shows and steering the venerable series back to audience and critical acclaim. She collaborates with top-tier artists from Broadway and the music world, and works with leading institutions. Author and dramatist, among her four books is On the Sunny Side of the Street: The Life and Lyrics of Dorothy Fields (Macmillan), recently named by the Wall Street Journal one of the Five Best books on American Songwriters. Her articles have appeared in The New York Times, and her plays, off-Broadway and regionally. She has been featured on PBS' American Masters, and NPR's "Fresh Air" and "Morning Edition."



La Tanya Hall (Vocalist) has worked with some of the world's most celebrated artists including Diana Ross, Bobby McFerrin, Donald Fagen, Quincy Jones, Aretha Franklin, Michael Feinstein, Patti LaBelle, and Harry Belafonte. She spent this summer touring with Steely Dan. Her solo albums include It's About Time (Bridge Records) and the recent Say Yes (Blue Canoe Records). TV credits: Blue Bloods, Law & Order, 100 Centre Street, The Sopranos. Broadway and theater appearances: Dreamgirls; Promises, Promises; A Christmas Carol.



Nicolas King (Vocalist), released his latest album On Another Note with jazz icon Mike Renzi. The award-winning pop-jazz crooner has been performing professionally since he was 4 years old, appearing on Broadway in Beauty & The Beast, A Thousand Clowns (with Tom Selleck), and Carol Burnett's Hollywood Arms (directed by Hal Prince), before the age of 12. He has also performed alongside Liza Minnelli since he was 11 years old, and as her opening act from 2002-2012, touring all over the country.

Ashley Pezzotti (Vocalist) is a young Jazz at Lincoln Center favorite. She has appeared with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and is featured on Marsalis's 2020 Album release. With mentors including Dee Dee Bridgewater, she has also performed with Arturo Sandoval and Dave Holland, and was named "a performer to watch" by Downbeat, on the release of her first album, We've Only Just Begun.



Richard Cummings (Music Director, Piano) was, for nearly two decades, Music Director for Harry Belafonte. Composer, arranger and educator, he has recorded with Mr. Belafonte as well as Diane Reeves, Letta Mbulu, Hugh Masakela, Wayne Shorter, Zubin Mehta and Jon Lucien, among other legendary artists.





