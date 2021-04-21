Guilty Pleasures Cabaret presents 'SIDEWALK SPEAKEASY' In Association With NYC's Open Culture Program

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, a song & dance company bringing a modern take to vintage cabaret, has announced their first live show since theatre venues were shut down - "Sidewalk Speakeasy". This open-air performance will be presented on Saturday May 22nd at 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm EST on 75th Street Between Broadway and Amsterdam on the Upper West Side in Manhattan. The New York City-based company will bring prohibition era music, dance, comedy, and drag to the streets of NYC as part of the city's Open Culture program - an initiative to invigorate the live performance art scene that has stood still for over a year.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret has performed eight virtual cabarets via Zoom since the nationwide Covid-19 shutdowns began, with each performance garnering nearly 300 audience members. Their "Sidewalk Speakeasy" will transform an entire city block into an outdoor performance space in order to comply with Covid-19 safety precautions. "This show is another example of how we are fully embracing the creativity required to produce live performances in this day and age," states Co-Director and Producer Bridget Bose.

"I cannot wait to see the city come alive with live performances again," says Andrea Palesh, the other Co-Director and Producer of Guilty Pleasures Cabaret. "I hope the Open Culture program stays for the long-run because everyone benefits when art is made more accessible."

The Guilty Pleasures Cabaret "Sidewalk Speakeasy" will be presented on Saturday May 22nd at 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm EST on 75th Street Between Broadway and Amsterdam on the Upper West Side in Manhattan. Tickets are $30 and are available at www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.