Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret presents 'SIDEWALK SPEAKEASY' In Association With NYC's Open Culture Program

The New York City-based company will bring prohibition era music, dance, comedy, and drag to the streets of NYC.

Apr. 21, 2021  

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret presents 'SIDEWALK SPEAKEASY' In Association With NYC's Open Culture Program

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, a song & dance company bringing a modern take to vintage cabaret, has announced their first live show since theatre venues were shut down - "Sidewalk Speakeasy". This open-air performance will be presented on Saturday May 22nd at 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm EST on 75th Street Between Broadway and Amsterdam on the Upper West Side in Manhattan. The New York City-based company will bring prohibition era music, dance, comedy, and drag to the streets of NYC as part of the city's Open Culture program - an initiative to invigorate the live performance art scene that has stood still for over a year.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret has performed eight virtual cabarets via Zoom since the nationwide Covid-19 shutdowns began, with each performance garnering nearly 300 audience members. Their "Sidewalk Speakeasy" will transform an entire city block into an outdoor performance space in order to comply with Covid-19 safety precautions. "This show is another example of how we are fully embracing the creativity required to produce live performances in this day and age," states Co-Director and Producer Bridget Bose.

"I cannot wait to see the city come alive with live performances again," says Andrea Palesh, the other Co-Director and Producer of Guilty Pleasures Cabaret. "I hope the Open Culture program stays for the long-run because everyone benefits when art is made more accessible."

The Guilty Pleasures Cabaret "Sidewalk Speakeasy" will be presented on Saturday May 22nd at 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm EST on 75th Street Between Broadway and Amsterdam on the Upper West Side in Manhattan. Tickets are $30 and are available at www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker
Nic Rouleau
Nic Rouleau
Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
DEBRA COOKS JILTED TO PERFECTION to be Presented Virtually in May Photo

DEBRA COOK'S JILTED TO PERFECTION to be Presented Virtually in May

Local Crooner Kevin Kelly To Debut New Cabaret At Winter Park Playhouse Photo

Local Crooner Kevin Kelly To Debut New Cabaret At Winter Park Playhouse

April 26th JIM CARUSOS PAJAMA CAST PARTY Awash With Live Music Photo

April 26th JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Awash With Live Music

Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar Star in SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: AN EVENING OF SONG A Photo

Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar Star in SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: AN EVENING OF SONG AND DANCE!


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tacoma Little Theatre Opens Enrollment For In-Person Summer Theatre Camps
  • Virtual Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!
  • Intiman Unveils Performers For Campaign Wrap Party