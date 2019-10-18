SECOND STORY MAN AND THE SECRET OF SUCCESS In Concert Announced At The Duplex

Hear the musical, SECOND STORY MAN AND THE SECRET OF SUCCESS, in concert form at the Duplex Cabaret, 61 Christopher Street, on November 18th at 7:00 PM.

The show is a Runyunesque comedy which tells of a Thief whose idea of success is to make a big score, drive a fancy car, and be a good time Charlie. His wife threatens to leave him unless he stops stealing. A loan shark will kill him if he does. He is damned if he does and damned if he doesn't. But it's a comedy, so by the end he gains a deeper understanding of success.Along the way, we are treated to belly laughs, great tunes and clever lyrics. Second Story Man won a Festival showing this past summer.

It was written by the amazing 86 year old playwrite, Joseph Bach. He wrote the Story, Book, Music, and Lyrics. show is in the tradition of Guys And Dolls. Cast members who will play at the DUPLEX showing are as follows. Joshua Randall Price, Stephanie Horowitz, David Beran, Flor Lopardo, Miles Wingate, ,Zach Martin,and Joe Hawkins. The Musical Director is Emiliano Messiez.

Discounted tickets are available on line from www.purplepass.com/2ndstory1118





