Rosemary Loar Brings EVERYTHING'S COMING UP ROSIE To Don't Tell Mama

Rosemary Loar debuts her newest cabaret creation Everything's Coming Up Rosie! at Don't Tell Mama 343 W 46th St, New York,NY for two performances only: Thursday Oct 10th @7pm & Saturday Oct 12th @5pm

Rosemary Loar brings her many decades of experience from her roles on Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional theaters to the cabaret stage. You will hear the powerhouse songs : If He Walked Into My Life, Some People, With One Look and Memory.

Her backstage stories tie everything together weaving an evening of music and merriment. Truth is always funnier than fiction and she promises to tell a lot of truths.

"Rosemary Loar's final rendition of Memory was introduced by a lonely oboe sound. She began in an understated fashion, then exploded in an electrifying burst of sound that carried to the far reaches of the hall...She was the best Grizabella I have heard." The Pittsburgh Press

"Loar has that little touch of madness. The sorts of performers Loar recalls include Beatrice Lillie and Madeline Kahn.... It's the interjections of nuttiness (naughtiness) that makes Loar someone worth watching." Back Stage

"Loar is not only a formidable vocalist but communicates with her audience, showing an openness one rarely observes." Cabaret Scenes

Barry Kleinbort is directing. Music direction and piano will be Frank Ponzio, on bass will be Tom Hubbard.

For tickets : www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows or 212-757-0788 after 4 PM daily. $20 cover $15 AEA/MAC/Students Two-drink minimum per person. No credit cards.





