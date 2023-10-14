Ron Carter's Foresight Quartet, Nick Finzer Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced the details for jazz programming running October 16th - October 29th



Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Ron Carter's Foursight Quartet, Nick Finzer Big Band, Frank Catalano Quartet, Karrin Allyson, Benny Benack III Band and The Yardbird Big Band directed by David DeJesus.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, catch The Anderson Brothers, Bill Mays Trio, Steve Kuhn Trio and Ethan Iverson Trio with Buster Williams and Billy Hart.



Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & the Nighthawks, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (except not on 10/29).

Jazz Programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater October 16th - October 29th

October 16 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in October at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 17 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Anderson Brothers Play Cole Porter

Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson have been hailed as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” by The New York Times. Their passion for classic jazz shines through each time they perform. Having shared the stage with some of the music's biggest straight-ahead jazz acts—including Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D'Rivera, and Wynton Marsalis—the brothers constitute a formidable force. They've headlined shows at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. Birdland welcomes them every Tuesday in October as they deliver their no-funny-business, straight-down-the-middle, jazz-lover's type of jazz: this month paying tribute to the great Cole Porter.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 17-21 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/17-19); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (10/20-21) – Birdland Jazz Club

Ron Carter's Foursight Quartet

One of the most celebrated bassists in the history of American music, Ron Carter will call Birdland home for three consecutive week-long engagements in October. The legendary artist has performed on over 2,000 albums since starting his career in the 1960s: besides a five-year stint with the iconic Miles Davis Quintet, Mr. Carter's appearances with Bill Evans, B.B. King, Dexter Gordon, Jacki Byard, Cannonball Adderly, and countless others have cemented him as an inspiring sideman with a sound and concept second to none. As a leader, Mr. Carter has commanded ensembles from big band to trio, and with this engagement at Birdland Jazz Club, he opts for a quartet: particularly, his famed Foursight Quartet, which includes Jimmy Greene on saxophone, Renee Rosnes on piano, and Payton Crossley on drums.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 18 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 18 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night and Pasquale Grasso's Birthday Bash!

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests. Pasquale Grasso celebrates his birthday tonight!

*Guitar night streams live every week at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 19 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Bill Mays Trio

Bill Mays has lived a beautiful life in modern music, performing in the piano chair for a long list of its greatest practitioners: singers Sarah Vaughan, Frank Sinatra, Barry Manilow, Al Jarreau, and Anita O'Day; soloists Harold Land, Art Pepper, Sonny Stitt, Toots Theilmans, Clark Terry, Gerry Mulligan and Benny Golson; drummers Jimmy Cobb, Mel Lewis, and Shelly Manne; and in large ensembles such as the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra and Maria Schneider's group. A pianist of imagination, restraint, and exuberant power, he leads a creative and dynamic trio.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 20 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 20-22 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Steve Kuhn Trio

Jazz master Steve Kuhn was the pianist for modern jazz's most revered icons: John Coltrane, Joe Henderson, Coleman Hawkins, Scott Lafaro, Ron Carter, Kenny Dorham, Chet Baker, Art Farmer, Billy Cobham, Oliver Nelson, Lee Konitz, Jack Dejohnette, Al Foster, Bob Moses, Miroslav Vitous, Tom Harrell, Steve Swallow, Pete LaRoca, Lewis Nash, Buster Williams, George Mraz, Bill Stewart, Gary Peacock, Eddie Gomez, and just about anyone else with a pulse and the skills to make forward-thinking music of their time. Though he announced that he stopped touring in 2022, Kuhn makes a special appearance for three nights at the Birdland Theater. A veritable jazz legend, Kuhn is still very much a voice to be heard. Join him and his trio with Aidan O'Donnell on bass and billy Drummond on drums.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 22 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Nick Finzer Big Band

Award winning composer, arranger, producer, educator and trombonist Nick Finzer is one of the most dynamic musicians of the millennial generation. Famed trombonist and mentor Wycliffe Gordon called Finzer “a new voice [in] the pantheon of upcoming trombone greats in the making.” Finzer's resume boasts an impressive roster of positions within the bands of jazz greats, including Wynton Marsalis, Dafnis Prieto, and Bob Stewart. He is also featured on the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated recording Triple Helix with the Anat Cohen Tentet. Finzer's latest album, Cast of Characters, was released on his universally loved label Outside in Music in early 2020. An accomplished cast of characters will join him for this large ensemble date at Birdland Jazz Club, where his lyrical creations will be on full display.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 22 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

The GRAMMY award-winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 23 (Mondays) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 24 (Tuesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Anderson Brothers Play Cole Porter

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 24-25 (Tuesday-Wednesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Frank Catalano Quartet

Possessing a full-bodied tone and a passion for hard-hitting lines, Frank Catalano's famed tenor saxophone power has taken him across the world and landed him on Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated recordings with Jennifer Lopez, Destiny's Child, John Legend, and others. The only saxman to have performed with Miles Davis, Randy Brecker, Charles Earland, Elvin Jones, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, Von Freeman, Tito Puente, Tony Bennett, Les Claypool and Louis Bellson while still in high school, Catalano signed with Delmark Records at age 18 and hasn't let up since. His 11 albums as a leader evince a mighty musician with a broad stylistic palette and a deep commitment to the legacy of his forebears. His connection to Birdland runs deep: in fact, Catalano, who serves as the Celebrity Endorser for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur, inspired the Catalano Sidecar proudly served in The Birdland Theater. Get ready for two nights-worth of mighty performances by his quartet.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 25 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 25 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guests Rodney Jones and Mark Whitfield

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests. This week, it's guitarists Rodney Jones and Mark Whitfield

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 26-28 (Thursday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/26); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (10/27-8) – Birdland Jazz Club

Karrin Allyson: “Brazilian Nights and Beyond”

Nominated for a whopping 5 Grammy awards, Karrin Allyson has lived a tremendous career in music. Her stylistic palette is broad: she has put out records addressing the music of Chopin, Jobim, Coltrane, Parker, Blakey, Ellington, and many others; and she shows no sign of losing the edge on her artistic daring. 2019's Shoulder to Shoulder: Centennial Tribute to Women's Suffrage features an all-star cast reflecting on the early 20th century suffrage movement with contemporary grooves and moving recitations of historical documents. Next, she visited the music of blues, folk, and country legend Bonnie Raitt for five nights at Birdland. What does she have in store for audiences at this three-night engagement? A trip to Brazil: featuring accordionist/pianist Vitor Goncalves, bassist Harvie S, and percussionist Rafael Barata. Not to be missed.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 27 (Fridays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



October 27-29 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ethan Iverson Trio with Buster Williams and Billy Hart

An icon and iconoclast, Ethan Iverson came to prominence as the co-founder and pianist in The Bad Plus, the visionary 2000s trio in which renegades Dave King, Reid Anderson, and Iverson merged indie rock with jazz. 17 years of work with this legendary modern group cemented Iverson's presence in modern music, but it has been his deep interest in the history of the music, its traditions and its masters, that has kept him moving forward. Iverson's recordings and performances with jazz drumming legends Billy Hart, Albert “Tootie” Heath, and Jack Dejohnette, or bass legends Buster Williams or Ron Carter have kept him on the rare fine line of the torch bearer: right between the cutting-edge and the devotionally traditional. His work with Mark Morris Dance Company, Joshua Redman, Mark Turner, and his Village Vanguard recordings are beloved due to Iverson's idiosyncratic pianistic conception: a mischievous sensibility mixed with an encyclopedic knowledge of the music. He plays trio for three nights with two of jazz's greatest.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 29 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Benny Benack III Band: “Third Time's the Charm” Album Celebration

Join BBIII for the release of his third solo recording! A trumpeter's trumpeter with a true entertainer's gift, Benny Benack's boundless energy and charismatic crooning has earned him his spot at the front of his generation's jazz talent. With trumpet chops in the legacy of Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, and Freddie Hubbard—and with a singing voice reminiscent of Sinatra and Mel Torme—Benny has brought his high spirits and remarkable virtuosity across the country and around the world. Appearing as a soloist with Josh Groban, Ben Folds and fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi, as well as with jazz bass extraordinaire Christian McBride, cabaret legend Ann Hampton-Callaway (at Birdland!), and several regarded philharmonic orchestras, Benack is a captivating figure to watch and hear. Join his as he debuts a collection of new original music with some special guests and great friends.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 29 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Yardbird Big Band directed by David DeJesus

The Yardbird Big Band, directed by David DeJesus, pays tribute to Birdland's namesake, Charlie Parker. This band brings together some of the best musicians in New York City to play Bird's songs, and DeJesus—an expert on the life of Charlie Parker—will guide audiences through this evening of iconic music. The songs may be classic, but the arrangements are fresh.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum