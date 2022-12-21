Roald Dahl Tribute Concert to Play at 54 Below in January

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Rainbow Sun Productions in Songs of Mischief and Magic on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

The stories of famed children's author Roald Dahl have been adapted into a variety of entertainment mediums, including films, television events, and Broadway musicals. Come celebrate the wonderful, whimsical songs of Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as this talented cast brings to life the magic of Roald Dahl. Presented by Rainbow Sun Productions.

Songs of Mischief and Magic will feature performances by Luke Bernier, Riva Brody, Emmarose Campbell, Leigh Dillon, Amelia Fei, Danny Feldman, Liz Flemming, Ellis Gage, Jared Goodwin, Emily Goulazian, Caitlin Hornik, Teresa Hui, Gryphyn Karimloo, Andrew Tompkins Lewis, Lora Margerum, Michael Prescott McClure, John McGowan, Morgan Milone, Sean Partick Murtagh, Katie Nail, Spencer Petro, Allison Posner, Nino Ruggeri, Eric Scherer, Ben Tracy, Ashley Vankirk, and Brianna Renee Woods. The concert will be accompanied by Drew Wutke. The show is conceived and produced by Katie Nail and Eric Scherer.



Songs of Mischief and Magic plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, January 12, 2023. There is a $30-50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT RAINBOW SUN PRODUCTIONS

Rainbow Sun Productions is an entertainment company where all stories shine bright. Created by Eric Scherer and Katie Nail, the company develops and produces a variety of web content, series, films, convention presentations, and live theatrical events. Theatrical events include Killer Kabaret, An Avengers Line, The Songs of Howard Ashman, and The Songs of Rankin/Bass. Web content includes Converse-ations, Twinventures, Wanna Play?, Confusion & Delay, and Face Your Fears. Further plays, shows, concerts, and cabarets are currently in development for venues across the country, Additional television, film, and digital projects are in development for future presentation. @RainbowSunProductions



MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.