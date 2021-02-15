Rise Bar Presents Virtual Finale Of Rising Star Talent Competition

In 2020, 14 fantastic up and coming performers competed every Tuesday night to win the title of "Rising Star" and a cash prize of $1000.

The competition was narrowed to four top finalists when the Covid-19 outbreak prevented an in-person grand finale. This year Rise Bar is taking it digital to announce which one of these talented vocalists came out on top!

Contestants Anthony Ortiz, Riley French, Christian Mark, and Mijori will perform live before a winner is announced. The event will include appearances from other season 6 contestants. Hosted by Emily McNamara and DJTK, produced by Marty Thomas.

Celebrate all of these entertainers and see who will come out on top Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8 PM YouTube.