Richard Skipper Celebrates Julie Budd Live on Blog Talk Radio

Richard Skipper and Julie Budd are sitting down at 5pm ET today for an intimate chat to discuss how the virus has affected Julie Budd and her advice to her many fans AND they will be taking your phone calls. Imagine "Inside the Actor's Studio" but with Richard Skipper's own personal style.

Julie Budd is considered to be one of the most exciting singers on the scene today. While enjoying a multi-faceted musical career, Julie Budd's credits range from television to film and the New York stage, from symphonies to the most lavish casinos and showrooms in the country.

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/richardskipper/2020/04/06/richard-skipper-celebrates-julie-budd

2020 is marking Richard Skipper's 41st year in New York (from South Carolina). He is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates..., he has conducted over 700 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Recent interviews have included Joyce Bulifant, Linda Purl, Don Most, Melissa Manchester, Lesley Ann Warren, Loretta Swit, Tippi Hedren, Rich Little, and David France, author of "How To Survive A Plague," Patty Farmer, author of "Starring the Plaza" and "Playboy Laughs." Earlier this year, he completed a very successful artist in residence at The Laurie Beechman Theater in NYC where he presented a monthly talk/variety show called Richard Skipper Celebrates produced by Russ Woolley. He closed the series to focus on his solo show. He opened his SOLD-OUT show, An Evening with Richard Skipper: From Conway to Broadway off Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre. He then took it to his hometown of Conway SC where it all began for him, The Theatre of The Republic and most recently with The American Popular Song Society.





