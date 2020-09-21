Richard Skipper Celebrates Barbara Carole Sickmen Tonight

Tune in today, September 21st at 5PM ET/2PM ET.

Richard Skpper celebrates Barbara Carole Sickmen, today, September 21st at 5PM ET/2PM ET, Streaming LIVE through Richard Skipper Celebrates on Facebook and YouTube.

Tune in below!

Barbara Carole Sickmen is a lyricist/composer and recording artist who has performed onstage with Eddie Fisher, Jerry Vale, Alan King, Buddy Hackett, George Jessel, and Jackie Mason. She was a resident playwright at Kids For Kids Theater, where she developed musicals including Alice in Appleland and The Prince of Poland (Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis). She taught Theater Arts at Stony Brook University with John Houseman and Martin Gottfried and is a member of the Dramatists Guild, ASCAP and Women in Theater.

Ben, Virginia, and Me (The Liberace Musical)Before Liberace entered the world of glitz and glamour, the legendary showman crossed paths with history's most notorious gangster and his girlfriend, forming a unique bond. Featuring a lavish original score, this world premiere musical explores the phantasmagorical life of the iconic performer and his nearly career-shattering struggle to maintain privacy with respect to his sexual orientation. Friendship, love, and the quest for redemption play out for one of showbiz's most unique trios in the telling of this remarkable story.

Richard Skipper is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates, he has conducted over 1000 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Recent interviews have included Barbara Minkus, Vicki Abelson, Stephen Rebello (author of Dolls! Dolls! Dolls!: Deep Inside Valley of the Dolls: The Most Beloved Bad Book and Movie of All Time), DJ Bucciarelli (Carole's Kings) , Joanne Zippel of Zip Creative, Ron DeStefeno (Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé, Grammy Award winner Melissa Manchester, seven time Tony Award winning producer Dana Besch (Head of Marketing for Streamyard), and therapist, Dr. Judi Bloom. Richard also hosts a bi-monthly series with therapist Dr. Judi Bloom about creativity in the age of Covid (First and third Thursday of every month). Please visit RichardSkipper.com

