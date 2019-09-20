Review/Photos: Tony Danza and The Stars Of Tomorrow Take The Stage At The Gerald W. Lynch Theater
No one was detained or questioned last night for a bad performance at the Gerald W.Lynch Theater as Tony Danza lead the Police Athletic League's (PAL) 3rd Annual one-night-only showcase performance, "Tony Danza & the Stars of Tomorrow," It benefits PAL"S Teen Acting Program. The performance starred Tony with the talented young artists in the PAL program, and also had Tony doing some fantastic soft shoe with famed member of the Manhattan Rhythm Kings Hal Shane. Tony's friend singer/songwriter/pianist Peter Cincotti also took the stage and sang an original composition.
I guess it's safe to say that nobody got a parking ticket outside the theater last night because New York's Finest were on the stage with some some pretty great singing by the Police Officers. As Tony often says " When you teach a kid how to Act, you teach a kid how to Act!" "I became a PAL kid when I was 12, after an officer from the neighborhood 'strongly suggested' that I give the Police Athletic League a try. PAL provided games, other kids to play with and most importantly, it was a place that I could go to find caring adults who were interested in my future."
Opened in Fall 2016, the Teen Acting Program, developed by Tony Danza, was designed to increase theatre arts programming among young people who would otherwise never get to experience the arts. The program continues to grow reaching kids in all five boroughs with 500 young participants.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
