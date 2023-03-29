Review: With A SEASONAL PLAYLIST at The Green Room 42, Singer-Songwriter Ryan Dunn Arrives On The Scene

Musical theater actor Ryan Dunn made his Green Room 42 debut last night as a singer-songwriter, and all I can say is Musical Theater, your days are numbered: you lose, we win, sorry, not sorry. Oh, there is a pretty fair certainty that the university-trained thespian will go back on the boards, perhaps in the ensemble, maybe in featured roles, possibly in lead roles, and that would be fine, just fine. But when a person can have this kind of effect on audiences with music and lyrics that they, themself, have created, chances are that that is the work upon which they will want to focus, that is the lane into which they will want to get and stay. Whatever Ryan Dunn does with his musical theater wishes and dreams, it is the dedicated wish of this first-time-Dunn-er and new forever fan that he throw himself, head first, into the singer-songwriter track because last night Ryan Dunn was a revelation.

Mr. Dunn's show A SEASONAL PLAYLIST was expertly produced by Grace Copeland, who helped Ryan to create a concert that was, both technically and artistically, without flaw. From the band to the backup singers, the lighting and sound design by Ben Hostetler, and the execution of young Mr. Dunn's vision, every choice made helped to create an absolutely professional cabaret and concert experience (and that, sadly, does not happen every day, not even every week). The show looked and sounded great, it went off without a hitch, and all of the artists were duly prepared, including Elise Vannerson and Andrew Gordon, who had their backup singer music stands in place but who never seemed to look at them, preferring, instead, to gaze at the captivating Mr. Dunn, easily one of the most appealing human beings walking this earth.

A Seasonal Playlist originated from an extremely clever premise: the discussion of playlists that Ryan Dunn has been making himself for years, playlists that fit the moods he feels during each of the four seasons. Anyone who has ever made a playlist (raise your hand if you do) can appreciate Dunn's proclivity for this particular type of artistic expression. He explained for his rowdy and devoted audience that he (a denim shorts and barefoot type of boy) loves summer, finds rewarding riches in autumn, detests winter with a white-hot intensity, and celebrates spring when it comes to banish the hateful season of cold. To that end, he brought the people ten songs (nine of which he wrote) to fit into four seasonal playlists, and, interestingly, the Winter Playlist nabbed the highest number of tracks (3; Summer had 2, Autumn tied winter with 3, Spring had 1, and there was 1 additional number, to open the show). It is only natural that winter won the numbers game because when we are unhappy is when we create some of our best art, and since Dunn's songwriting was a quarantine/pandemic artistic expression, there was a lot of unhappiness, and the result is art: lots and lots of art.

From the moment Ryan Dunn started his show with the song "Alright," it was clear that something out of the ordinary was happening. It was practically impossible to not react with emotional tears, whether it was the quality of his voice (one of the most beautiful you will ever hear in person), the sumptuous melody of the tune, or the poetry of lyrics like

"Don't bury your head in the weight

Another remedy will only numb the break

The autumn tells you a simple truth, just let the dead weight fall

Give it up and you'll gain it all"

Standing before the crowd, smiling his beatific smile while cradling his guitar, speaking his opening monologue, Ryan Dunn had a peaceful, calming presence, and during that opening monologue one learned that he doesn't only write poetic lyrics, Ryan Dunn spokes in poetry, as well. It felt like a philosopher or a prophet was on the stage, there to spread joy and goodwill, and that's sort of what Ryan Dunn did. One number after another, the budding songwriter proved his talent, whether it was a solid rock and roll song such as "Live Like Us," which displayed proper songwriting structure, or something a little more laid back like "Lazy Afternoons," a composition reminiscent of the style of Duncan Sheik, and each new number came with a personal reveal, an unveiling of who Ryan Dunn is, what he thinks, how he feels, and what his songwriting experience has been like. Always charming and gracious, Dunn is a most generous individual - generous with the abundant length of his songs, generous with his praise of his band, generous with his appreciation of his audience.

While all of Mr. Dunn's songs are compositions of quality, there were some highlights throughout the night (including a thrilling performance of Renee Rapp's "In The Kitchen" that showed off some serious vocals) - highlights like a visit from co-writer Rachel Gifford for their song "Tired" that showcases lyrics that should resonate with every person:

"Cause we get tired

Of being tired

Of doing nothin

And I'm too tired

To even wonder where we died"

And if the lyrics aren't enough to touch the soul, the living, breathing organism of melody that brings the lyrics into the air will do the trick.

It is interesting to note that the lyrics to "Gold and Crimson" feature no more than forty-eight words but that the way Dunn has structured his musical composition, the visceral imagery, the arrangement and the performance all served to capture the autumn of which he spoke while monologuing - it was an elegant and sweeping painting of pictures reminiscent of the songwriting prowess of Kris Kristofferson. And it's difficult to say what was more profound - the preamble to "Peace Over You" during which Dunn detailed the pain of being hurt by people and the process of letting go, or the lyrics from "Peace Over You" themselves:

"But I've wasted my breath

Blowing it over on you

And I've withered myself

Digging you down to the root

And this bitter man I am

Is somebody I'd like to lose"

But nothing throughout A Seasonal Playlist could be as epic as the dramatic "Sand/Silt" - a number about which Dunn warned "Buckle up, it gets a little hairy," and, indeed, it was, with stirring harmonies from the three singers, driving percussion from Keithen Schwahn, and dramatic strings from cellist Rebecca Hui. The sheer theatricality of the piece harkened back to the days of rock and roll storytelling from legendary groups like Pink Floyd and Styx, and Dunn and co. executed the experience with a brand of ease that would suggest a full-time gig doing this kind of work, although this writer wonders if it is Ryan Dunn's intention to be a folk/rock singer-songwriter or a Christian singer/songwriter.

There reached a point in the programming of A Seasonal Playlist when Ryan Dunn announced he was "going to get spiritual" which was an understatement because what followed was so much rhetoric about god and Jesus that it began to border on uncomfortable. Not every person sitting in a nightclub subscribes to the same belief systems, and any overabundant discussion on the topic of religion and spirituality can not only leave some feeling left out - it can alienate them. However, A Seasonal Playlist was Ryan Dunn's show. The songs in A Seasonal Playlist were Ryan Dunn's songs. Everything in A Seasonal Playlist was Ryan Dunn's truth. And truth is the most important thing. Ryan Dunn's truth, Ryan Dunn's songs, Ryan Dunn's band, show, and audience, indeed Ryan Dunn himself, are all beautiful. It is a privilege to witness his truth. One might offer that advertising for future productions of A Seasonal Playlist might make mention of the spiritual nature of some of his programming, if only to alert patrons who are not Christians, as well as draw in potential patrons who are. Crystal clarity is as important as art and truth.

And the truth is that Ryan Dunn has what it takes to make it as a solo singer-songwriter. He has the voice, he has the star quality, and he certainly has the songwriting talent. So the musical theater world will either have to let him go or learn to share because the Ryan Dunn light has been lit, and it is not to be hidden.

Lyrics to Ryan Dunn's songs were provided by producer Grace Copeland, courtesy of Mr. Dunn.

Personnel List for A Seasonal Playlist:

Ryan Dunn - all original music and lyrics, lead vocals, music directing

Grace Copeland - Producer

Band:

Jake Cannon - piano

Andrew Shield - electric guitar

Keithen Schwahn - drums

Rebecca Hui - cello

Danielle Bees - guest piano

"Tired" Duet:

Rachel Gifford - lyrics and music with Ryan Dunn, vocals

Guest Vocalists:

Elise Vannerson

Andrew Gordon

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.



