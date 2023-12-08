Review: Something Special In The Air As CLYDE ALVES Plays Chelsea Table + Stage

Anyone who spends any time in the theaters of Broadway knows the name Clyde Alves. One of the industry’s great song and dance men, Mr. Alves has played Broadway in nine shows, including this year’s misunderstood, magical New York, New York. Many have enjoyed his exquisite terpsichore and Broadway belting over the years and, hopefully, many more will, in the years to come. But what some people may not know (although they should because it isn’t a secret) is that Clyde Alves is a singer-songwriter, quite a good one, at that, and he sometimes has the occasion to take his act on the road… or, at least, down the street from Broadway.

On November 20th, Clyde Alves played Chelsea Table + Stage with an evening of all original material that he has written over the years (and one Beyoncé cover), and for this intimate concert of his own compositions, he made it a family affair, inviting his wife, Robyn Hurder, their son, Hudson, and his sisters, Tessa and Crystal, to get in on the action. It looks like the business of entertaining is in the family blood, and the family certainly knows what they’re doing.

Kicking off his concert with a tune that this writer assumes is titled “This Driving Rain” (no setlist was provided), it was clear that Clyde Alves has a sound, and a great one. The number savored strongly of a rockabilly vibe, with catchy lyrics and an even catchier tune presented in full rock concert mode, the band blending beautifully, and the vocal harmonies, even better. It was a fine way to announce the mood planned for the evening, and an accurate one, too, because for one hour and twenty minutes Alves and co. gave their audience a night of music best described as summertime, sunshine, cold drinks, radios, good friends, and laughter, laughter, laughter. It was such a, such a, such a good night of entertainment and camaraderie, both between the people on the stage and the friends and family in the audience. The word of the day was fun.

Clyde Alves might by a Broadway actor who sings show tunes for a living, but he is a wonderful artist when it comes to making popular music that could pretty well fit into any number of genres from rock to country, from folk to soul, and, in the case of a groovy tune titled “Don’t Really Know You,” reggae. These are the days when labels are being dispensed with, when people, when artists, when art are all allowed to be an amalgam of the influences from our lives and the inspirations in our hearts. Clyde Alves embodies, perfectly, the nature of being a musical artist not to be defined. He follows his instincts and his heart, the result being an eclectic but authentic collection of compositions that are palatable and purposeful. The only descriptive this music really requires is this: outstanding. The concert, the music, the personalities, the humanity was all outstanding.

For his concert, Mr. Alves explained to the audience made up of friends, fans, followers (and one distractingly rowdy table of men from Jersey) that the setlist would consist of songs from his EP titled BACK TO US, as well as some brand-new works being heard for the first time. And to ensure that the emotions were as genuine as the music, Clyde’s conversation with the crowd was as real as an open book, as he shared stories about family life with Hudson and Robyn, recording an album during a pandemic, and the experience of making music with his mother during her final days on this earth. Watching the family sing and laugh together was the type of heartwarming sight that makes small venue frequenting a must, especially when Mama Robyn stood in the shadows, observing with the eyes of a wife and mother in love with her men. If the entertainment industry needs a modern day Partridge Family, this is the family that gets this writer’s vote.

Particular highlights for this new fan of Clyde Alves the singer-songwriter were a jocular “Don’t Let It Get You Down” rich with interesting twists and turns in the melody and vocals, as well as some pretty stunning instrumental work from the band, and a SENSATIONAL performance of “Pour It On” from the Back To Us EP that featured Tessa and Robyn and a band that was on fire. As good as it is on the recording, hearing the song live was out of this world (as was Ms. Hurder’s improvisational dance moves throughout the night, as she was swept away by emotion, great music, and palpable pride). It is a pleasure to listen to Clyde talk about his creative process, to learn what inspires him, the different things he wants to write about, and how deeply the feelings go. Nowhere in the show was this more apparent than when it came time to perform “It’s Still A Party,” the song that he wrote with his mother, that the twosome recorded and shared on YouTube, and that he was able to release as a single in 2022 (read a review of it HERE). The story told, the manner in which it was told, and the beautiful performance that all of the family (it is plainly visible that the band are family) delivered unto the audience was a lasting moment of pure joy. Indeed, all of the Clyde Alves concert was pure joy. In one moment of the evening, Clyde said, “I’m gonna lead with an open heart,” and that is exactly what a storyteller should do, precisely what an artist should do, and it is what this man, this storyteller, this artist does, and with such ease of power. We need more of Clyde Alves and more of his music. It is this writer’s most fervent wish that we will all get that in the future, be it on the stage or in a recording booth. All I want for Christmas is more of Clyde Alves the singer-songwriter.

The Clyde Alves Band featured Robyn Hurder providing vocals, Mike McInerney on Guitar, Elmo Zapp behind the Bass, and Jared Schonig at the Drums, with special guest artists Hudson Alves and Tessa Alves.

Photos by Stephen Mosher