Music Review: Clyde Alves Sings To His Mom, For His Mom, & With His Mom On His New Single - IT'S STILL A PARTY

Editor's note: This single was released in October of 2022 but flew under our radar at BWW Cabaret and the New Releases page. Only now, during the closing week of New York, New York, did our team become aware of it, and fall in love with it. I thought, even almost a year later, this single was worth our attention and a belated review. --S. Mosher

Heigh Ho, dear lovely rainbow tribe, welcome back to Bobby’s CD sandbox where we offer our broken-down breakdowns of new music releases. So, strap in and get ready, as Bobby goes on the record ABOUT the record.

This latest entry in the BobbyMusicFiles comes from Broadway veteran triple threat, Clyde Alves, who has released a new single with HIS MOM! The story behind the creation of IT’S STILL A PARTY is a beautiful and touching one about the unearthing of a motto… a battle cry, if you will, that a family uses to unite themselves in tough times - their own musical version of “ad astra per aspera” (To the stars through adversity). Now, it would be L-A-M-E of Bobby to tell you the story of how Clyde came to write this fabulously danceable tune with his mom, during a time of illness for her, so here are a few of his own words…

“After spending the new year with her in that (hospital) room I asked “Do you wanna kick off 2020 with a new song?” She lit up. She loved creating, especially music… I pulled out my Uke and a chord progression immediately poured out. She had so much to say, but speaking for her at the time was difficult. Through an inspired game of charades, we rescued the words gripped by her circumstance. “The song” was written over the course of two days. Once completed, we were determined to get my mom well enough to record this baby in the studio.” (Click Here to read the whole journey)

And record it they did… Alves has been making music his whole life, along with dancing music, singing music, and acting music. This would, apparently, be stock and trade of the entire Alves family, since, clearly, once you listen to PARTY, you will hear that Teresa Alves has passed musical talent down to her boffo Broadway children, Clyde and Tessa Alves. The Alvii, in fact, embody music and dance in all that they do, making them two of the most talented warhorses working the street today. Clyde’s work in the sadly now closed NEW YORK, NEW YORK was (to say the least) the superb performing of a true song and dance man. Add to all of that the several instruments he plays and the music he has already written and recorded, the fact he wrote and recorded a song is no surprise, but that he wrote and recorded with his mom during a time of great trial makes this wonderful tune all the more uplifting… have a listen…



Performance-wise the smooth liquid pop croon and soft ukulele playing from Clyde leads into the addition of more instruments (really wonderful percussion) in the second verse, where Teresa’s voice rings in and echoes him beautifully. Her voice gives us the deeper rough-hewn rock vocals of a lady who has seen and sung it all. His production, with layers of vocals (including an un-credited female soprano voice we assume is either his sister Tessa OR His Tony-nominated wife Robyn Hurder,) plus the additional instruments, are masterful. Finally, it is the heart that these people share in adversity that sends the song out in joyous ripples. The music is easy, bright, and danceable, with layers that build progressively and smoothly throughout the piece. Instruments are added with each verse compounding the joy of the song. Guitars and percussion pieces abound from verse 2 through the end, and this recording is a fully produced, polished pop song that is radio and dancefloor quality. With that in mind, though, there is a recording of the song in a slightly raw state on Clyde’s YouTube channel, as well. This video shows the family and Teresa living, singing, and dancing through it all, and we recommend giving this wonderful tribute a look as well.





In all, dear Bobby fans, we loved this new single from one of the Broadway Theatre’s go-to song and dance guys, and we think you will love it, too, since Bobby gives IT’S STILL A PARTY our full

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows

Pick Up A Download For A Buck: Click Here

Check It Out On Your Spotifies: HERE

All things Alves are on Clyde's website HERE.