Review: Somebody Said “Make Them Hear You” & They Did In MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: AN ODE TO BLACK MUSICALS, VOLUME 2 At 54 Below

Monday night's concert at 54 Below titled MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: AN ODE TO BLACK MUSICALS, VOLUME 2 turned out to be the cabaret event of the season, so far, my little lambs. With music from the past, present, and future representing some of the best of black sounds and voices, the MAKE THEM HEAR YOU series, conceived and produced by 54 Below's own Pier Lamia Porter, was one of those happenings everyone should experience, whenever it happens. Whether these young people were singing songs from the recent past - THE COLOR PURPLE (2005), the past past - THE WIZ (1975), or the deep past - IN DAHOMEY (1903), the presentation throughout the show was more than first-rate, it was E-P-I-C (EPIC). Opting to not take out any time with talkie bits, patter, or introductions, each player came to the stage with their names and the titles of what they were about to do emblazoned on the big screen TV thingies to stage right and stage left (what? Bobbie knows theatre lingo). This fast-paced structure allowed the audience to experience 18 full numbers in a speedy 70 Minutes leaving all in attendance wanting oh-so-much more. The cast of marvels included:

Keisha Gilles

Darron Hayes

Bobbi MacKenzie

Yewande Odetoyinbo

J. Andrew Speas

Austin Rivers

Kala Ross

Akron Watson

Nikisha Williams

Nigel Richards

PLUS: Gary Mitchel Jr. - Music Direction/Keys, Aamir Juman - Bass, Corey Rawls - Drums, AND...

... with Pier Lamia Porter proving that those who produce can also do, as she positively KILLED representing the future with Joriah Kwamé's new song from his new musical MISSUS KING. Another beautiful ghost of Broadway's future came when composer/singer Ashley Hazzard brought BIDING MY TIME from her new musical FORESTINE. BUT, the entire evening ignited with a big bang as the big & beautiful J. Andrew Speas bellowed out MEAN OL' LION from THE WIZ, putting his whole queer self right out there, with his hair gathered in little buns decorated by a sparkly brooch that spelled out QUEEN stuck right in. Having seen the great Ken Page's 54 Below concert less than a month ago, your little rainbow reviewer should, perhaps, not have been as impressed as we were, but J. Andrew stands a-tip-toe next to his Cowardly predecessor, matching The Great One note for note and that, my lambs, is no small feat. Getting the crowd to join him in audience participation on CALDONIA from 5 GUYS NAMED MOE, was the other home run, later in the setlist, that this young future star hit right out of the park. As swing-filled and danceable as most of the music was (having been culled from SOPHISTICATED LADIES, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN, and PURLIE) there were some true, heartfelt drama ballads as well, the best of which came from Bobbi MacKenzie & Kala Ross, playing the sisters from THE COLOR PURPLE with OUR PRAYER, adorable Austin Rivers, looking fab in his flowing chiffon pull-over, singing YOU DONE RIGHT from RAISIN, and Nikisha Williams heartfelt A WHOLE LOTTA SUNLIGHT from RAISIN. The devastatingly handsome Akron Watson followed Williams with the roof-raising blues shout number HOOCHIE COOCHIE MAN from IT AIN'T NOTHIN' which showed off not only his exciting vocals but the smarts of La Porter in how the setlist was laid out = Give em some soft and slow, then hit 'em in the head and ring their bells. Another highlight, personally, for yours truly came with Keisha Gilles & Nigel Richards' performance of the stirring THE LYNCHING BLUES from BRING IN DA NOISE... because, to go along with Gilles' excellent vocals, Richards slapped on some taps and gave the song the beats with his feet - and since you ALL read Bobby you know... TAPPY MAKE ME HAPPY!

We could go on, song after song, singer after singer reporting on how MAHVELOUS the entire performance was, my dearlings, but we feel sure you're all getting the idea. Along with their superb vocals, we must also give each performer props for exceptional homework, not only in appearing sans music stands and printed pages, but also in their work as actors. Thanks to Porter's direction (we are sure) each player performed their songs as scenes from musical PLAYS, giving all the feels of true players ready to play these parts... and ready each and every one of them is, right now, and we can only PRAY for all the work and success they deserve to come their way so that we-the-people can be blessed.

Hopefully, as the V2 in the title suggests, more of us New York cabaret denizens will get opportunities to share in the talents that Porter so skillfully brings together, as this is a show not to be missed. Please my little loves, keep your eyes and ears peeled for V3 as Porter continues to make a safe space for black voices to be amplified in this era of diversity justice and, for that, more than all of the rest, we give MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: AN ODE TO BLACK MUSICALS, VOLUME 2 our resounding...

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows

