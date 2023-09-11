Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

A repeat run of his build-a-bear cabaret show is Santino Fontana giving his very best.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review) Photo 1 Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review)
A Video Roundup Celebrating The ASA's Gala Honoring Betty Buckley: NEW WAYS TO DREAM at Me Photo 2 A Video Library Of The Cast Of NEW WAYS TO DREAM
CALIFORNIA DREAMS Band To Reunite For 90s DREAMS FAN FEST And Concert Photo 3 CALIFORNIA DREAMS TV Band To Reunite
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 4 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Santino Fontana returned to 54 Below last night with his eponymous club act that played the same room and same stage back in November of 2022.  And technically speaking it IS the same show… except that it’s not the same show.  It’s a different show every night because Fontana The Fabulous makes it a different show.  The Tony Award winner for Tootsie has twenty-five songs that he has prepared (he’s off book!  No music stand, no cheat sheets!) and a tray in which rest slips of paper with numbers that correspond with the songs he has prepared.  One by one, Mr. Fontana saunters out into the audience so that the patrons can pick the song that, next, he will perform.  This is not a setup.  There is no cheating.  This writer was given a set list and watched last night as Santino scrupulously played each song that was chosen, with the exception of one occasion when he opted out of ANOTHER ballad for a comedy number with suggestive overtones (and, truth be told, this writer was disappointed to miss the ballad, a personal favorite… but the naughty number did pay off, so no hard feelings).   The show, which garnered a rave review ten months ago from this same reporter (read it HERE), is as good now as it was then.  Indeed, it’s better because right now Santino Fontana is in rehearsals for a production of the rarely produced musical I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE and he has invited cast members for the show to perform at each performance (see the list below).  So, along with Santino Fontana and his eerily expansive vocal abilities, Cody Owen Stine and his prowess at the piano, and a setlist of beloved songs from musicals well-known, compositions from musicals less well-known, and the occasional novelty number or cabaret tune, last night’s audience was treated to the wonderful Rebecca Naomi Jones singing a song from WHOLESALE.  All this and the Fontana whimsy, too - it was truly an embarrassment of riches.

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

This review of the Santino Fontana show comes with this writer’s highest recommendation… but no details.  I feel like it would spoil the fun for the audiences who might attend one of the remaining performances to have even the slightest inkling of what the possible song choices might be, or what some of the tricks are, lurking up Santino’s sleeve, and it certainly would not do to give away the secrets of the stories.  Suffice it to say that this is a production that is to be relished, and relished over and over.  Last year, again, with a setlist in front of me, I went home disappointed because Santino Fontana did not sing my favorite Sondheim song.  Last night, it was the third song performed.  After that, I could have gone home a happy man and a happy fan.  But I stayed for the whole show, sated, happy, and even a little jealous of the audiences to enjoy the one-man variety show that is Santino Fontana at 54 Below.

Don’t question it:  just go.

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Reservations to the Santino Fontana show can be made HERE.  The guest artists to appear will be Sarah Steele on September 12th, Julia Lester on September 13th, and Greg Hildreth on September 14th.

Santino Fontana has Instagram HERE.

I Can Get It For You Wholesale plays CSC this fall and HERE is all the information.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
DAYBREAK, A One Night Only Concert Directed By L Morgan Lee, to Play the Beechman in Octob Photo
DAYBREAK, A One Night Only Concert Directed By L Morgan Lee, to Play the Beechman in October

DAYBREAK is inspired by real-life events and tells the story of two couples in two different time periods, both connected by The Golden Gate Bridge, a wonder of the modern world and notorious suicide destination. Get performance information here!

2
Richard Cortez, The Hot Sardines, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
Richard Cortez, The Hot Sardines, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Check out the details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running September 11th - September 24th here!

3
Christopher Sieber, Santino Fontana, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Christopher Sieber, Santino Fontana, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. Check out the full lineup here!

4
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns to The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns to The Green Room 42 This Month

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE…

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Review: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good ChoiceReview: SANTINO FONTANA At 54 Below A Good Choice
Photos: September 5th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater By Photographer Matt BakerPhotos: September 5th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater By Photographer Matt Baker
Review: Nicole Zuraitis HOW LOVE BEGINS ALBUM RELEASE at Birdland Heartily OvatedReview: Nicole Zuraitis HOW LOVE BEGINS ALBUM RELEASE at Birdland Heartily Ovated
Review: JOHN CLAY III Delivers Powerful Debut Performance At The Green Room 42Review: JOHN CLAY III Delivers Powerful Debut Performance At The Green Room 42

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SIX

Recommended For You