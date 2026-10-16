Norman Lasiter to Present STILL GRAY AND FEELIN' GROOVY at Don't Tell Mama
The performances will take place on November 21 and 22.
Norman Lasiter will return to Don't Tell Mama with two encore performances of his show Still Gray and Feelin' Groovy, the fun, funny, and occasionally heartfelt follow-up to his musical memoir Gray Pride. The performances will take place on November 21 and 22.
Still gray. Still groovy. Still here - and, apparently, still singing. In this new show, Lasiter takes a deeper look at getting older, staying out and proud, falling in love, losing things along the way, and discovering that life can get surprisingly good when you finally stop worrying about what you're supposed to be doing.
With a mix of beautiful songs, sharp observations, self-deprecating humor, and stories from a life that has certainly not followed a straight line, Still Gray and Feelin' Groovy is a celebration of aging without surrendering your sense of humor. It's about resilience, reinvention, and the sheer joy of still being here. Because getting older may be inevitable. Getting boring is entirely optional. Norman will also be appearing at the R.E.P awards at Don't Tell Mama on November 21 at 4pm.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Songs From My Childhood
The Green Room 42 (10/22-10/22)
|
I am ME - on Purpose!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-1/10) PHOTOS
|
The Humoral Funeral Parlor on the Corner of the Street
The Green Room 42 (10/20-10/20) PHOTOS
|
54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!
54 Below (11/28-11/28)
|
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp: Celebrating 1980s Inspirations and Rent
54 Below (1/14-1/14)