Norman Lasiter to Present STILL GRAY AND FEELIN' GROOVY at Don't Tell Mama

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Norman Lasiter will return to Don't Tell Mama with two encore performances of his show Still Gray and Feelin' Groovy, the fun, funny, and occasionally heartfelt follow-up to his musical memoir Gray Pride. The performances will take place on November 21 and 22.

Still gray. Still groovy. Still here - and, apparently, still singing. In this new show, Lasiter takes a deeper look at getting older, staying out and proud, falling in love, losing things along the way, and discovering that life can get surprisingly good when you finally stop worrying about what you're supposed to be doing.

With a mix of beautiful songs, sharp observations, self-deprecating humor, and stories from a life that has certainly not followed a straight line, Still Gray and Feelin' Groovy is a celebration of aging without surrendering your sense of humor. It's about resilience, reinvention, and the sheer joy of still being here. Because getting older may be inevitable. Getting boring is entirely optional. Norman will also be appearing at the R.E.P awards at Don't Tell Mama on November 21 at 4pm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 12 Hrs 00 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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