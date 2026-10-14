Risa Finkel to Bring GRIST FOR THE MILL to Don't Tell Mama

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Risa Finkel will celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation with two encore performances of her new show, Grist for the Mill, at Don't Tell Mama on November 14 and 18 at 7:00 PM. Originally performed in June at Lefferts Tide Mill, the nation's best preserved 18th century tidal gristmill, proceeds from the performances benefited the historic mill, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Finkel says, "As a silent witness to our history, always waiting for the tide to change, the mill is the perfect setting to remember our roots and responsibility for the future of community and country while reflecting on what has been handed to us. And now we're bringing that experience to New York City!"

With musical direction and arrangements by Paul Greenwood, Michael Rice, and Beth Falcone, Grist for the Mill is directed by Geoff Stoner, with technical direction by Kelly Wohlford, scenery by Jason Paul Ellis, and creative consultant is David Friedman. Join Risa and her dedicated team of artists for this one of a kind, multi-media experience!

Risa Finkel has had a long and illustrious career. She has appeared on stages and in concert venues in New York City, on Long Island, and around the country as an actress and as a singer of music ranging from the American Popular songbook, to Broadway and opera. In addition to her love of performing and singing, Finkel has always had a great interest in story-telling. Over the years, she has found that the best way to combine all of these talents and interests is in the art form of cabaret. Grist for the Mill, originally performed at Lefferts Tide Mill, June 12-14, 2026, follows Finkel's two sold-out shows outdoors at Long Island's Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve: A Grand Night For Singing, June 28, 2024, and Sunday in the Park with Risa, October 20, 2024.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 14 Hrs 36 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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