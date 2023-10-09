Review: Mauricio Martinez Turns Auditioning into Art In 5'11', BASED IN NYC at 54 Below

Mauricio Martinez is One of the Great Crooners.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Photo 1 Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below Photo 2 Linda Eder As Good As Ever
Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage Photo 3 Sally Mayes Will Return To Cabaret With Series Of Shows
Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don' Photo 4 Rene Pfister's EX-BOYFRIENDS Make Cabaret Debut

Review: Mauricio Martinez Turns Auditioning into Art In 5'11', BASED IN NYC at 54 Below

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be inside the room when they’re casting a Broadway show? To experience that these days you would first need a time machine. Since the pandemic, instead of walking into a crowded room with hundreds of other hopefuls, most actors have been confronted with the less social prospect of the “self-tape.” In order to wind up on Broadway these days, not only does an actor have to be a gifted singer, dancer, and actor, but they also have to be a videographer, sound engineer, graphic artist, and film editor.

That is the premise of Mauricio Martinez’s cabaret evening, Mauricio Martinez, 5’11”, BASED IN NYC. Martinez (On Your Feet) presents an eclectic evening of Broadway classics and modern fare presented as a series of self-tapes. Mauricio Martinez is a performer of great range. His work has been seen on Broadway, in London, in Mexico City, and even, in his early career, in telenovelas. He is one of the great crooners with a talent for smart phrasing. Everything he does is infused with passion. He is equally adept at heartfelt ballads and sly comedic numbers. In another era, he would have felt right at home among the Rat Pack.

Review: Mauricio Martinez Turns Auditioning into Art In 5'11', BASED IN NYC at 54 Below

Martinez is also 100% connected with his audience. Whatever that elusive quality called “stage presence” is, he has it, and then some. He finds the charm in numbers like “All I Care About is Love” from Chicago, “ If Ever I Would Leave You” from Camelot, and “Another Hundred People” from Company. He dedicated a beautifully acted rendition of “Music of the Night” to his mother, a lifelong fan of The Phantom of the Opera. Sung in Spanish, it was one of the highlights of an evening full of highlights.

Review: Mauricio Martinez Turns Auditioning into Art In 5'11', BASED IN NYC at 54 Below

He also gave us some first-rate guest stars. Alexis Michelle, of RuPaul’s Drag Race, gave us the full Barbra Streisand for “You Are Woman” from Funny Girl. She brought out the coy side of Martinez in this lovely duet. He was also joined by the wonderful Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella) in a medley of tunes he described as the great Latino roles. They did some big power singing on “Man of La Mancha,” “And the Money Kept Rolling In,” and “Marta,” from Man of La Mancha, Evita, and Kiss of the Spider Woman, respectively. “Marta” in particular was a beautiful performance. However, I believe there is something to be taken away from the fact that these three great Latino roles, Don Quixote, Che Guevara, and Valentin were all written by white writers.

Review: Mauricio Martinez Turns Auditioning into Art In 5'11', BASED IN NYC at 54 Below

The highlight of the evening was a very simple performance of Sondheim’s “Good Thing Going.”  There were no tricks. Just a performer on a stool connecting with the words. He dedicated the song to absent friends. It was a powerful moment. He wrapped up with a bopping version of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,’” written for the film Trolls. His encore, a modified pop version of “The Impossible Dream,” was a perfect capper on a lovely evening.

Review: Mauricio Martinez Turns Auditioning into Art In 5'11', BASED IN NYC at 54 Below

Mauricio Martinez was supported by a wonderful band led by music director, Brian J. Nash. Nash’s arrangements were clever and gorgeous without pulling focus. Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, Jeremy Yaddow on drums, and Eleanor Norton on cello made a glorious sound. Director Robbie Rozelle paced the evening perfectly. However, if I had one criticism, I would have liked to have heard more stories about the self-tapes themselves. I think the richness of material suggested in Martinez and Rozelle’s structure isn’t quite fulfilled yet. But for sheer showmanship, Mauricio Martinez: 5’11”, BASED IN NYC  is a great evening of great songs, delivered by a delightful and gifted artist.

Review: Mauricio Martinez Turns Auditioning into Art In 5'11', BASED IN NYC at 54 Below

For more about Mauricio Martinez, follow him @martinezmau on Instagram. For more great shows at 54 Below, go to 54below.org.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Rian Keating to Return to Dont Tell Mama with WOMANSONGS Beginning This Month Photo
Rian Keating to Return to Don't Tell Mama with WOMANSONGS Beginning This Month

Rian Keating will return to Don't Tell Mama with Womansongs. Join the 2023 MAC Award Winner for a night of powerful performances beginning this month.

2
Will Nunziata Joins TRY IT LIKE THIS Fundraiser for Stage Directors and Choreographers Fou Photo
Will Nunziata Joins TRY IT LIKE THIS Fundraiser for Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation

Director Will Nunziata will join the lineup for Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation's Try It Like This: Directors and Choreographers Take the Stage, an evening of performances on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 54 Below in New York City. Get more information about the event here!

3
Wendy Scherl Gets The Conor Weiss Camera Treatment Photo
Wendy Scherl Gets The Conor Weiss Camera Treatment

Returning to the New York stage with her popular Marvin Hamlisch tribute show, Wendy Scherl gets captured in Conor Weiss's magical lens.

4
Tanya Moberly Kicks Off Live Album Recording Shows Photo
Tanya Moberly Kicks Off Live Album Recording Shows

MAC & Bistro Award-winning artist Tanya Moberly's live recording performance was a hit with the audience

From This Author - Ricky Pope

Ricky Pope is a very busy actor/musical director/vocal coach who has toured the country with the national tours of ANNIE, ALL SHOOK UP AND TITANIC. He has worked in regional theatres in 49 states in s... Ricky Pope">(read more about this author)

Review: Mauricio Martinez Turns Auditioning into Art In 5'11', BASED IN NYC at 54 BelowReview: Mauricio Martinez Turns Auditioning into Art In 5'11', BASED IN NYC at 54 Below
Review: reg e gaines & SAVION GLOVER Create a Sonata in Jazz With IF TRANE WUZ HERE at Joe's PubReview: reg e gaines & SAVION GLOVER Create a Sonata in Jazz With IF TRANE WUZ HERE at Joe's Pub
Review: LANGSTON IN HARLEM Celebrates Langston Hughes With Style and Heart at 54 BelowReview: LANGSTON IN HARLEM Celebrates Langston Hughes With Style and Heart at 54 Below
Review: RICKY RITZEL'S BROADWAY Honors off-Broadway at Don't Tell MamaReview: RICKY RITZEL'S BROADWAY Honors off-Broadway at Don't Tell Mama

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You