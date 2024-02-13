Review: MUSINGS THROUGH MUSIC is a Perfect Evening with Audra McDonald and Andy Einhorn at 92nd Street Y

Audra McDonald Gives a Master Class on Art and Life
Audra McDonald is a national treasure. That is not hyperbole or conjecture. In the 25 or so years since she graduated from Julliard, she has created a gallery of indelible characters on Broadway, television, and film. Along the way, she became the most lauded performer in Tony history, picking up a record-breaking six of the awards in all four performance categories. She has also won an Emmy and two Grammy Awards. She is generally listed among the best voices to have ever graced a Broadway stage. She frequently teaches master classes where she passes along the discipline and seriousness of purpose that have made her one of America’s premiere performers.
Last October she was to have presented a concert at the 92nd Street Y with her longtime musical director and friend, Andy Einhorn. Unfortunately, due to illness, she had to cancel that appearance. But last week, she made up for lost time when she presented that concert, MUSINGS THROUGH MUSIC, at last. It was a traditional concert combined with an “Inside the Actor’s Studio” style interview with Einhorn doubling as both her accompanist and interviewer. Any opportunity to hear Ms McDonald sing is a gift. But to hear her thoughts on her magnificent career and the lessons she has learned along the way was a one-of-a-kind treat.
First the songs. She sang all the songs any dedicated fan would want to hear. Opening with “Mister Snow” from Carousel, she found all the quirkiness of first love. She brought the house down with her stunning aria from Verdi’s Macbeth, “Vienni T’Affretta,” which won her a Tony for Master Class. She reprised her turn as Marie Christine with LaChuisa’s “I Will Give You My Money,” a technical feat indeed. You could hear a pin drop when she got to “Your Daddy’s Son” from Ragtime. Her interpretation of this classic has only improved over time. McDonald’s most impressive feat was her rendition of Billie Hollidy’s “Crazy, He Calls Me” in which she slipped between her own voice and her perfect impersonation of Ms Holliday. It is the kind of technique that defies description. She gave us a beautifully acted “Simple Little Things” from 110 in the Shade, dedicated to her father who passed away during the run of that show. Finally, she recreated her marvelous performance of “Climb Every Mountain” from The Sound of Music Live. If that doesn’t inspire you, nothing can.
McDonald also blessed us with tunes from her concert repertoire. She feted the late Sondheim with a medley of “Not a Day Goes By” and “What Can You Lose.” She debuted a song by two writers she discovered on TikTok, “I Love Today,” a beautiful reminder about the importance of eternal gratitude. She sang a rapturous “Home” from The Wiz and wrapped up by singing both parts of the Judy Garland Barbara Streisand classic, “Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again. “
I had the joy of attending with my good friend Shannah Rae. Shannah is a brilliantly gifted teacher/vocal coach who specializes in pop/rock music. She wrote down her thoughts about Audra’s performance in the form of a letter to her students about the lessons she had learned from Audra’s concert. It encapsulates what I felt so much better than I could devise, that I am printing her list in full. Since both of McDonald’s parents were teachers, I hope it would please her that her concert was not only entertaining but highly educational.
Shannah’s words:
