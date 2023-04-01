Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? is a Comic Treasure Trove at 54 Below

Review: JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? is a Comic Treasure Trove at 54 Below

Jennifer Simard Takes Centerstage at 54 Below

Apr. 01, 2023  

Review: JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? is a Comic Treasure Trove at 54 Below "I'm usually the second banana to some legendary star." That is how Jennifer Simard described herself at the top of her new one-woman show JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? Which returned last night to 54 Below after a two-night run in January. It is entirely accurate. For years she has been creating beautifully-crafted comedic supporting roles on Broadway. She is one of the most reliable character actors in the business. But last night she took center stage in a show that saluted some of those "legendary stars." She dedicated the songs to her co-stars and role models, but the magic is entirely hers.

From the moment she appeared in the audience singing "One Night Only" from Dreamgirls, sliding down a banister like a wacky Mame, you knew you were in for a comedic master class. She is an excellent mimic, a powerhouse singer, and, in the end, a sensitive and truthful actor. She is living proof of Elaine Stritch's maxim, "To play comedy, you have to be real." Jennifer Simard is absolutely the real deal.

Review: JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? is a Comic Treasure Trove at 54 Below

Her first number was a tribute to her Shrek co-star, Sutton Foster. "More to the Story" was cut out of town. She played the song totally straight, leaving the comedy to her special guest star, fellow Shrek cast member, Christopher Seiber. It was slapstick worthy of Lucy and Ethel. She next turned to a loving send-up of her Hello, Dolly! leading lady, Bernadette Peters. She found every nuance of her trademark vocals in "Broadway Baby." She then showed off her unexpected soprano in "Unexpected Song" from Song & Dance. Simard then switched it up, paying honor to not a leading lady, but to the Horace Vandergelder to her Ernestina, Victor Garber. She explained that one of her childhood traditions was, each Sunday, listening to the cast album of Godspell. She duetted on "All For the Best" with her music director Steve Marzullo, and she accompanied herself with a battery of homemade percussion.

She continued by paying homage to the legendary Betty Buckley, who became her superfan during the run of Disaster. Again with Marzullo, she gave us one of Buckley's signature tunes from The Mystery of Edwin Drood, "Two Kinsmen." Simard turned to music by Jacques Brel to not only honor patriots fighting in Ukraine but to pay tribute to her Hello Dolly! co-star, Donna Murphy. Her version of "Sons Of" was in homage to Murphy's late husband, Shawn Elliott, who was in the original cast of Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. Since Jennifer had already sung the praises of the other Dollys of Hello, Dolly!, she tipped her hat to Bette Midler, with a beautifully acted version of "Before the Parade Passes By."

Ms. Simard had the audience in stitches with Michael Devon's "Hurt Someone's Feelings Today." She saluted a leading lady she never worked with but who, nonetheless, had great significance to her life when she sang "Never" from On the Twentieth Century to honor fellow comic genius, Madeline Kahn. Finally, Jennifer Simard got around to singing a song that she originated, "I Will Be Loved Tonight" from I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. It was made all the more special by the presence of I Love You, You're Perfect lyricist/librettist Joe DiPietro in the audience. Another wonderful guest in the audience was Barbara Barrie. Jennifer Simard played the role of Sarah in the revival of Company, that Barrie created in the original 1970 production. She dedicated her perfect "The Ladies Who Lunch" to her, as well as Patti Lupone.

Review: JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? is a Comic Treasure Trove at 54 Below

In the final section of the concert, Jennifer dedicated the Beatles' "Yesterday" to the much-loved Rebecca Luker. She told a great story about Faith Prince narrowly missing out on playing Audrey in the original Little Shop of Horrors. She punctuated the story, with a fantastic reading of "Somewhere That's Green." She finished out her show with her awesome song from Disaster, "Never Can Say Goodbye."

Jennifer Simard was marvelously supported by the wonderful Steve Marzullo on piano. Their encore was a heartfelt version of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Edelweiss" that became an audience sing-along, In the last verse, she very poignantly switched the lyric to "Bless YOUR homeland forever. " In a world where democracy seems to hang by a thread, it was a beautiful reminder that we are all in this life together. As I said before, Jennifer Simard is the real deal.

Review: JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? is a Comic Treasure Trove at 54 Below

Jennifer Simard continues her run of CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER at 54 Below on Saturday, April 1. For tickets and information go to 54below.com. To learn more about Ms. Simard, visit her website jennifersimard.com, or follow her @thejennifersimard on Instagram.



See Eliane Elias, Marquis Hill, The Kinsey Sicks & More at Birdland in April Photo
See Eliane Elias, Marquis Hill, The Kinsey Sicks & More at Birdland in April
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this April with a full slate of nightly performances! See who is performing and learn how to purchase tickets!
James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison to Bring 5 QUESTIONS to The Green Room 42 Photo
James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison to Bring 5 QUESTIONS to The Green Room 42
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison in “5 Questions with James and JAM – LIVE!” for three shows on April 17, May 15 and June 12, all Monday evenings at 7:00 PM.
THE LINEUP As Seen By Matt Baker Photo
THE LINEUP As Seen By Matt Baker
Susie Mosher is only doing two shows a month right now, so she makes each one spectacular.
The Green Room 42 Presents La Ti Do NYC Celebrating The Movie The Girl Who Left Home Photo
The Green Room 42 Presents La Ti Do NYC Celebrating The Movie 'The Girl Who Left Home'
THE GREEN ROOM 42  will present LA TI DO NYC as it kicks off 2023 to celebrate the digital release of the first Filipino feature musical movie The Girl Who Left Home, starring Haven Everly, Paolo Montalban, and Emy Coligado, on Friday, March 31 at 9:30 PM.

From This Author - Ricky Pope

Ricky Pope is a very busy actor/musical director/vocal coach who has toured the country with the national tours of ANNIE, ALL SHOOK UP AND TITANIC. He has worked in regional theatres in 49 states i... (read more about this author)


Review: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. YReview: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. Y
March 30, 2023

A dynamic concert graced the stage of 92NY this past weekend.
Review: TCU SENIOR AND ALUMNI SHOWCASE Fills Me With Hometown Pride at 54BelowReview: TCU SENIOR AND ALUMNI SHOWCASE Fills Me With Hometown Pride at 54Below
March 27, 2023

Last week, it was with great joy that I went to 54 Below to see the TCU Department of Theatre Senior and Alumni Showcase. As about half of the performers were graduating seniors, it isn't really fair to review the evening, but there was so much talent on the stage it is an event that should be noted. These are performers we will definitely be seeing in New York again, and soon.
Review: SUSAN MACK Delivers an Introspective Evening in YESTERDAYS at BirdlandReview: SUSAN MACK Delivers an Introspective Evening in YESTERDAYS at Birdland
November 15, 2022

We all love to reminisce. A trip down memory lane is highly satisfying. In fact, for those of us who are devotees of The American Songbook, reminiscing is sort of our gig. Susan Mack has made it the theme of her evening, SUSAN MACK: YESTERDAYS, which opened yesterday at Birdland. And Ms. Mack is, indeed a singer worth remembering. She has a voice as full-bodied as honey, with impeccable pitch and delicious taste in music. She put together a program of classy, often rueful tunes about days gone by, both hers and ours. As she points out, the beauty of calling a show YESTERDAYS is that you can sing anything written before today.
Review: JOHN PIZZARELLI & JESSICA MOLASKEY: EAST SIDE AFTER DARK Lights Up the Night at Café CarlyleReview: JOHN PIZZARELLI & JESSICA MOLASKEY: EAST SIDE AFTER DARK Lights Up the Night at Café Carlyle
November 10, 2022

There is one place on the modern East Side where that world of NY cognoscenti is as alive and vibrant as it ever was. Café Carlyle is the perfect setting for John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey’s show EAST SIDE AFTER DARK. They serve up tune after tune from that 50s and 60s scene where life didn’t begin until after sunset and jazz was the currency of the smart set. Pizzarelli, son of jazz great Bucky Pizzarelli, is a world-class guitarist who has worked with a long list of luminaries including Rosemary Clooney, James Taylor, and Paul McCartney. He has recorded 20 solo albums and has appeared on at least twice that number for other artists. Jessica Molaskey, a Broadway baby if ever there was one, has appeared in a dozen or more hit shows including Sunday in the Park With George, Cats, Crazy For You, Chess, Oklahoma!, City of Angels, Parade, A Man of No Importance, and Songs For a New World to name only a few.
Review: GOLDIE DVER: SWEET BEGINNING Is a Reason For Thanksgiving at Laurie Beechman TheatreReview: GOLDIE DVER: SWEET BEGINNING Is a Reason For Thanksgiving at Laurie Beechman Theatre
November 7, 2022

Ms. Dver looks great, sounds, great, and breezes through her treatise on gratitude with a light and confident touch. She is, as Cole Porter would say The Hostess With the Mostess’ on the Ball.
share