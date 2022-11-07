Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: GOLDIE DVER: SWEET BEGINNING Is a Reason For Thanksgiving at Laurie Beechman Theatre

Review: GOLDIE DVER: SWEET BEGINNING Is a Reason For Thanksgiving at Laurie Beechman Theatre

Goldie Dver Launches Her Album at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Nov. 07, 2022  

Review: GOLDIE DVER: SWEET BEGINNING Is a Reason For Thanksgiving at Laurie Beechman Theatre Thanksgiving is still two and a half weeks away. But for those lucky enough to be at The Laurie Beechman Theatre last night, Thanksgiving came early, in the form of Goldie Dver and her show, SWEET BEGINNING. Gratitude was the topic of the night. Dver, who is a 68-year-old breast cancer survivor, has much to be grateful for. At an age when many singers are thinking about writing memoirs, Goldie Dver is just getting started. She spent the pandemic in the studio with her music director, Michael Roberts, creating many of the tunes that make up this show. The result is a forthcoming album of very personal jazz and theatre standards with a few surprises. Ms. Dver looks great, sounds, great, and breezes through her treatise on gratitude with a light and confident touch. She is, as Cole Porter would say, 'The Hostess With the Mostess' on the Ball.

Continuing with the theme of gratitude, Dver donated a portion of the proceeds from last evening's show to the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. And a lovely evening it was. Goldie Dver is a performer of great passion who has the enviable gift of allowing the audience to come to her rather than the other way around. She is equally at home with theatre songs and jazz standards. She talks to her audience, and frequently with her audience, but never at her audience. It seems odd to say a 68-year-old has arrived, but Goldie Dver makes that statement logical. Last night she announced her presence as an important cabaret performer.

Review: GOLDIE DVER: SWEET BEGINNING Is a Reason For Thanksgiving at Laurie Beechman Theatre

Her show opened unconventionally with the first of two guest stars. Bill Zeffiro was on keys to play "I've Still Got New York," a song he wrote especially for Goldie Dver. It is a bluesy ode to the Big Apple that has the feeling of an instant standard. After welcoming her music director, Michael Roberts, to the stage, she followed with a mashup of Ed Kleban's "Self Portrait," Maltby and Shire's "Today is the First Day of the Rest of My Life," and Jerry Herman's "It's Today." The medley was a somewhat uneasy mix of styles and tempos, but the theme of new beginnings held it all together. A better fit was a medley of "The Impossible Dream" combined with "It's Impossible." Ms. Dver laid back into the bossa nova arrangement and inhabited the lyric. She gave us a groovy walking bass version of Leslie Bricusse's "Talk to the Animals" from Doctor Doolittle and a beautifully acted rendition of the Bergman's "Where Do You Start?"

Review: GOLDIE DVER: SWEET BEGINNING Is a Reason For Thanksgiving at Laurie Beechman Theatre She welcomed her second guest star, Carolyn Montgomery, for a mini-set from her own show in tribute to Rosemary Clooney. Ms. Montgomery is also the Executive Director of the American Songbook Association. She gave us a very bittersweet reading of "It's Only a Paper Moon," and a wonderfully vampy "I Get a Kick Out of You". Ms. Montogomery can turn the slightest lift of an eyebrow into the most suggestive of double-entendres. She then brought Goldie back to the stage and the two women ripped through Irving Berlin's "You're Just in Love." The chemistry between the two friends was infectious.

Review: GOLDIE DVER: SWEET BEGINNING Is a Reason For Thanksgiving at Laurie Beechman Theatre

The highlight of the night, for me, was a clever combination of "What About Today?" from Starting Here, Starting Now, and "Easy to Be Hard" from Hair. The rock arrangement by Michael Roberts was unexpected and truly wonderful. Ms. Dver took a moment to encourage everyone to vote as a lead-in to a song written for her by Roberts. "This is Mine" is an anthem about personal autonomy that strikes a chord in a world where personal freedoms are being slowly stripped away. Goldie Dver's performance of it was sharp and focused. She wrapped up her concert with a Newley/Bricusse tune "Sweet Beginning" that came full circle back to the theme of gratitude. Goldie Dver is the picture of gratitude. And we, her audience are grateful for her.

Review: GOLDIE DVER: SWEET BEGINNING Is a Reason For Thanksgiving at Laurie Beechman Theatre

I would be remiss if I ended my thoughts without mentioning the awesome band who were Ms. Dver's constant support. Michael Roberts is a wonderful and sensitive music director/pianist/orchestrator/arranger. John Miller on bass, Chip Fabrizi on drums, and Josh Plottner on reeds did excellent work. Kudos go to Marc Daine on guitar, especially his solo work with Ms. Dver on "Where Do You Start?" Director James Beaman kept the hour and 40 minutes moving along at a clip. The show was structured with a light hand and a thoughtful eye. If Goldie Dver's album SWEET BEGINNING is as delightful as the show that launched it, it should be in every Christmas stocking this holiday season. Thank you, Goldie and company for another reason to give thanks in this season of plenty.

Review: GOLDIE DVER: SWEET BEGINNING Is a Reason For Thanksgiving at Laurie Beechman Theatre

To learn more about Goldie Dver, visit goldie@goldiedver.com. To see more great artists at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, check out westbankcafe.com. SWEET BEGINNINGS is available on Spotify and all major streaming platforms.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Carole J. Bufford to Present NYC Debut of VINTAGE POP! at Birdland Theater in December Photo
Carole J. Bufford to Present NYC Debut of VINTAGE POP! at Birdland Theater in December
BIRDLAND THEATER will present acclaimed vocalist Carole J. Bufford in the New York debut of her concert “Vintage Pop!” for a special six-show run from Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11, with performances each night at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.
Carole J. Buffords BAD MOON RISING Is Halloween Goodness Photo
Carole J. Bufford's BAD MOON RISING Is Halloween Goodness
With her All Hallows Eve show, Carole J. Bufford sets Birdland on delicious fire.
Noah Marlowe to Present BROADWAY AND BORSCHT at The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
Noah Marlowe to Present BROADWAY AND BORSCHT at The Green Room 42 This Month
Broadway performer Noah Marlowe (Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins, Elf, Act One) announces a benefit concert celebrating Jewish voices in the Broadway community. The concert, produced by Marlowe, will be performed live at The Green Room 42 on November 21 at 9:30pm, and will also be live-streamed to viewers outside of NYC. Money raised from the concert will go directly to support the organizations ADL and StandWithUS.
Liz Callaway and Her Sondheim Show Return November 9th Photo
Liz Callaway and Her Sondheim Show Return November 9th
One of the best shows of 2022 will return to 54 Below in celebration of a live recording.

Industry Classifieds


From This Author - Ricky Pope

Ricky Pope is a very busy actor/musical director/vocal coach who has toured the country with the national tours of ANNIE, ALL SHOOK UP AND TITANIC. He has worked in regional theatres in 49 states i... (read more about this author)


ALBUM REVIEW: Roberta Donnay BLOSSOM-ING! is a Delightful Way to Spend a Rainy AfternoonALBUM REVIEW: Roberta Donnay BLOSSOM-ING! is a Delightful Way to Spend a Rainy Afternoon
October 29, 2022

Roberta Donnay has turned her attention to the legacy of Blossom Dearie for her 10th studio album BLOSSOM-ING!, subtitled 'Celebrating the Music of Blossom Dearie.' And it is a celebration indeed. Throughout her 3 decade career, Donnay has explored the many sounds and genres of the 20th century. She is a stylistic shape-shifter who is equally at home in rock, folk, and jazz. For this album, she accentuates the wispy quality of her instrument to match the ethereal nature of Dearie. She has captured Blossom Dearie's gift for playful storytelling and interplay between vocalist and instrumentalist. Her album is a joy to listen to from start to finish.
Review: RIAN KEATING SINGS JACQUES BREL is a Rich Dessert at Don't Tell MamaReview: RIAN KEATING SINGS JACQUES BREL is a Rich Dessert at Don't Tell Mama
October 27, 2022

Ricky reviews Rian's JACQUES BREL night at Don't tell Mama.
Review: DORIAN WOODRUFF Goes Straight for the Heart in THE LYRICS OF ALAN AND MARILYN BERGMAN at PangeaReview: DORIAN WOODRUFF Goes Straight for the Heart in THE LYRICS OF ALAN AND MARILYN BERGMAN at Pangea
October 22, 2022

Dorian Woodruff is exactly the sort of crooner the Bergmans wrote for. His voice is warm and dextrous, his diction is perfect without being ostentatious and he displays a wide emotional range. He found the rich subtext of the Bergman’s romantic themes and made it about his own heart. He concentrated on three of the great loves of his life and how the Bergman’s songs accompanied those romances.
Review: LISA VIGGIANO SINGS THE JANE OLIVOR SONGBOOK is a Heartfelt Tribute at Laurie Beechman TheatreReview: LISA VIGGIANO SINGS THE JANE OLIVOR SONGBOOK is a Heartfelt Tribute at Laurie Beechman Theatre
October 14, 2022

What Lisa Viggiano has as a performer that was not apparent in Jane Olivor’s work is a wry and ironic sense of humor. When Viggiano allows her spirit to come front and center, the show she has created with director Mark Nadler really flies. However, for much of the performance, it feels as if Ms. Viggiano is attempting to constrain her own ebullient personality into the earnest, serious personality of Jane Olivor. I left the show wanting less Jane Olivor and more Lisa Viggiano. In short, Jane is cramping Lisa’s style.
Review: Phillip Officer is Back Where He Belongs in LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY at BirdlandReview: Phillip Officer is Back Where He Belongs in LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY at Birdland
September 27, 2022

Phillip Officer was a prevalent name in NYC cabarets in the 1990s and early 2000s. He made a name for himself on Broadway in the cast of the original SIDE SHOW. And his cabaret evenings were always highly regarded by critics and audiences alike. But as he explained this evening, in 2008 he packed everything he owned into several large bags and not quite knowing why boarded a plane to Las Vegas, a place he had never been, with the intent of starting a new life. His baggage was lost along the way. How’s that for a metaphor?