Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Robert W. Schneider's Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert! continues to further our understanding of where the craft of musical theatre comes from.

Feb. 12, 2023  

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

There is something truly unique about a performer returning to a role. Their new life experiences and nostalgia for the beautiful moments gone by combine to create a performance with unrivaled depth. So, when given the opportunity to see some of Broadway's most iconic players return to their most treasured roles, I could not say yes fast enough! This wasn't just a round table of reminiscence, however- it was educational! In its second outing, Robert W. Schneider's Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert! continues to further our understanding of where the craft of musical theatre comes from and how it informs some of the most groundbreaking current work, and who better to teach than those with firsthand knowledge?

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

There's a lot of fun to be had in a night of back-to-back contemporary musical theatre numbers, but when dealing with works of historical significance, such as Sweeney Todd or Ain't Misbehavin, I find that having an understanding of the notable context augments the experience. Now, this may be a little geeky, but when Len Cariou is ten feet away, speaking about his relationship with the late, great, Dame Angela Lansbury, nothing can compare. Additionally, Schnieder, who co-penned the book which gave this concert its name, is committed to accessible education, which makes the evening all the sweeter. Between the book, his podcast, and the upcoming YouTube channel where this concert and others like it will be available for viewing, Schneider is making sure that everyone who needs it can have access to an excellent education in the essentials of musical theatre history.

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Traversing almost three-quarters of a century, Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert! was created with a core concept to tie the show together- you can't do that! These shows were chosen from the fifty because they were entirely novel at the time of their initial Broadway runs, whether it was in source material, format, or other variation from convention. Theatre has pushed the cultural envelope as long as people have been alive, and while the art form known as musical theatre has sometimes been dismissed for a lack of substance, these musicals demonstrated that there are new hurdles to jump. Between Schneider's snappy, succinct narrations and the legendary performers reliving (or, as was the case with some of the younger artists, simply living) even the most seasoned Broadway veteran could walk away with a brand new appreciation for our shared past.

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Opening with the title song from Of Thee I Sing, Mark William and Caitlin Belcik were utter perfection, bringing knowing humor to the language which was considered "problematic" at the time. Their expertise in the style was evident and straddled the line between period piece and contemporary context delightfully. Jim Brochu returned to the infamous fisherman cap when he shared the most wonderful story of forcing a friend to sit at the back of the house while he watched the second performance of Fiddler on the Roof, and his blue eyes glittered while this "man of the theatre" performed "If I Were a Rich Man," trunk shaking and all. That friend, by the way, was Stephen Schwartz. We then bounced to the Pulitzer-winning Ain't Misbehavin', and the legendary LaDonna Burns belting the house down in "Cash for Your Trash." Leaning into the revue style of the show, she ate up that stage and gave the audience the star power for which she's known. From The Secret Garden, with its historic first all-female creative team, we had "Hold On" from Alexandra Amado Frost, delivered boldly and with great power. Guinness World Record Holder (look it up!) George Lee Andrews shared highly unique, deeply personal, and marvelously engaging stories from his lengthy theatrical career, spanning over 60 years. In my personal highlight of the evening, Beth Fowler, the original Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, sang the title song of the show. Beauty in the Beast was actually my first Broadway show, so when I was able to witness this tower of the theatrical community perform a number that held such a deep personal connection, and not miss a beat from when she opened the show in 1994, more than a few tears were shed. In a delightful surprise, the music director, Michael Lavine, graced the audience with a charmingly bouncy "When I Go Walking with My Baby," which was originally cut from Oklahoma! and eventually made its way into State Fair. Lee Roy Reams revived his iconic performance as Zaza for "I Am What I Am," while also giving a vulnerable insight into how his journey to the discovery of his queer identity informed his career. Kevin Chamberlin and Janine LaManna showed that they haven't lost any sense of character or chemistry while bringing back "Notice Me, Horton/Alone in the Universe," making it clear that, were Seussical to be revived today, they could return to the roles without batting an eye. And then! And then! Len Cariou! My God, what a sight. If you have the chance to see Len Cariou perform Sweeney Todd, in absolutely any capacity, do it. He's a marvel.

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert! is a fabulous addition to the plethora of educational materials available on the World Wide Web. Having these iconic performances forever immortalized is honestly one of the best arguments for the existence of that whole hellish internet situation. Hopefully, Mr. Schneider will decide to continue bringing this series to 54 Below, but if he doesn't, I feel privileged to have been a part of this evening.

Purchase Fifty Key Stage Musicals HERE, or check out the podcast of the same name HERE.

Find tickets to more shows at 54 Below HERE.

Photos by Bobby Patrick

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below

Review: FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! Lets Beloved Broadway Stars Shine at 54 Below



Lorna Luft Celebrates Life, Family, And A Long Career At 54 Below Photo
Lorna Luft Celebrates Life, Family, And A Long Career At 54 Below
LORNA LUFT: 70, GIRL, 70 is a celebration and retrospective of Luft's life, filled with anecdotes ranging from funny to earnest.
Melissa Errico A NOIR ROMANCE Is Perfect Valentines Day Fare Photo
Melissa Errico A NOIR ROMANCE Is Perfect Valentine's Day Fare
Melissa Errico is starting a cult of the noir, and she wants you to join!
Catherine Russell, Sam Blakeslee Large Group & More to Perform at Birdland in February Photo
Catherine Russell, Sam Blakeslee Large Group & More to Perform at Birdland in February
Find the details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running February 14 through February 26.
See Alton Fitzgerald White, Countess Luann de Lesseps & More Next Week at 54 Below Photo
See Alton Fitzgerald White, Countess Luann de Lesseps & More Next Week at 54 Below
Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

From This Author - Belle Goodman


Review: Melissa Errico's A NOIR ROMANCE Is A Perfectly Dark Valentine's Treat at Birdland Jazz ClubReview: Melissa Errico's A NOIR ROMANCE Is A Perfectly Dark Valentine's Treat at Birdland Jazz Club
February 11, 2023

Melissa Errico is starting a cult of the noir, and she wants you to join!
Review: Writers From The Great North Are Eh-Mazing In NORTHERN EXPOSURE at 54 BelowReview: Writers From The Great North Are Eh-Mazing In NORTHERN EXPOSURE at 54 Below
February 9, 2023

Northern Exposure at 54 Below was an effective example of the best new musical theatre that our northern neighbors have to offer.
Review: Satisfy Your Inner Theatre Geek With THE HISTORY OF GODSPELL at 54 BelowReview: Satisfy Your Inner Theatre Geek With THE HISTORY OF GODSPELL at 54 Below
January 30, 2023

I wanted more Godspell!
Review: Samantha Pauly Shows Off Why She's Still The Queen In AN EVENING WITH SAMANTHA PAULY at Chelsea Table + StageReview: Samantha Pauly Shows Off Why She's Still The Queen In AN EVENING WITH SAMANTHA PAULY at Chelsea Table + Stage
January 25, 2023

Samantha gave us everything an audience could want in a solo show.
Review: SAM PRIMACK'S GETAWAY IS A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND MUSIC at Rockwood Stage 2Review: SAM PRIMACK'S GETAWAY IS A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND MUSIC at Rockwood Stage 2
January 21, 2023

Broadway's last Evan Hansen makes it clear that his star is still rising!
share