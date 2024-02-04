Review: COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS Bedazzles at 54 Below

The RHONY reality TV star gives a rollicking ride of campy cabaret February 1 to 3 at 54 Below.

By: Feb. 04, 2024

The packed to capacity audience was itself a glittering sea of sequins when the COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LuAnn de Lesseps at 54 Below took the stage on February 2, 2024. Attired in a silver flapper fringe dress accented by sparkling “diamond”  jewelry and shoes, the star of the night jumped into her cabaret performance with the zest and zeal of a seasoned trooper.  As she told us, she was back at 54 Below where her cabaret career had originally begun in 2018.

Accompanied by her music director Brian Nash and band members Jason DiMatteo and Daniel Glass, the show focused on favorite songs from throughout the former Real Housewives of New York Bravo reality show star’s life.  Interspersed with the musical numbers, Luann regaled the enthralled patrons with stories about herself.  From her desire to escape her humble childhood in a large family in Connecticut, to her time as a presenter on television in Italy, and then fast forward to marriage to “the Count,” reality stardom, and many things in between.  Theatergoers were presented with videos from her past reality shows as well as clips of “news” throughout her life in the spotlight - we are talking about THOSE scandals, marriages, divorces, etc.  Yes, kids, this was the LuAnn de Lesseps show, and the RHONY devotees that mainly comprised the patrons in the theater devoured every moment of it! 

During the evening, LuAnn de Lesseps crooned and shimmied to renditions of old favorites such as “Lady Marmalade”, “Big Spender”, “Cabaret” and “Get Happy” in her gritty and sultry vocals.  Nearly everyone there seemed to be singing along with her and dancing in the aisles.  The whole evening seemed to be one big party as much as a performance!

 Unusually though, there was a Question and Answer time for Luann to interact with her audience, which she referred to as “Let’s Dish.”  The musical performance was put on hiatus at that point as she answered individual inquiries into her life, relationships, career and of course her advice on love.  

With two more costume changes (a black sequined gown with a side slit and a final black sequined jumpsuit) and many backstage stories and anecdotes about her time on the small screen, the show jumped back and forth into its musical numbers. When at last she finished with her famed “Money Can’t Buy You Class”, the enraptured audience could not contain themselves as they applauded wildly and gave a standing ovation.  

COUNTESS CABARET STARRING LuAnn de Lesseps at 54 Below on February 2, 2024 was a rollicking ride of campy cabaret that had this reviewer singing, clapping and laughing along with the entire room. It featured LuAnn de Lesseps, music director Brian Nash and band members Jason DiMatteo and Daniel Glass.

