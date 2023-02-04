Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below

Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below

Girl Band, Girl Power…

Feb. 04, 2023  

Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow readers! Bobby Patrick, your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you ALL the Tea!

...And the Tea last week, appropriately, happened on Thursday, when a super trio of ladies took over the stage at 54 Below. From the creators that brought us The Boy Band Project (you know, my lambs, that award-winning boy band of Broadway super-cuties that perform their contemporary covers act basically ... everywhere) comes the natural flip side to their testosterone teaming - THE GIRL BAND PROJECT. Making their VERY world premiere at 54B last week, Bobby was right there at our fave table to report on the event for all y'all. Featuring: Hayley Podschun (Something Rotten, Chaplin, Anything Goes), Natalie Gallo (Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia), Michelle West (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), with choreography by Katie Laduca, all produced by Travis Nesbitt (Creator of both BBP & GBP) and billed in the press as, "The ultimate contemporary girl band/girl power experience," this triumvirate of talent truly TOOK 54B by storm with their very first performance.

Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below

AFTER an intro number by their BBP counterparts (who came out in long wigs and gave the audience a warm-up rendition of the Backstreet Boys I WANT IT THAT WAY with their tightReview: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below harmonies and tight blue jeans) the ladies of the GBP literally exploded onto the stage and proceeded to present a full set of music by the likes of Destiny's Child, The Spice Girls, The Pussycat Dolls, Danity Kane, etc. Their energy was like lightning and their mashups exhilarating. These are clearly 3 Broadway caliber soloists who have found a true trio mojo, as evidenced by their own tight, tight harmonies and superb crowd work on numbers like Wilson Phillips' HOLD ON. Among all the lipstick, lashes, and leotards there were their tremendous individual talents that shone through with their solo numbers, but it was in their group efforts where they really soared as their harmonies WERE emotions they expressed as a group. Laduca's constantly moving choreo was a delight for the eyes, especially on this rainbow writer's favorite number of the night, The Pussycat Dolls HUSH HUSH.

Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below

In all, like their brothers in the boy band, The Girl Band Project is teaming with energy, talent, and real musicality and they do the originators of their songs oh-so-very proud. If you like beautiful people singing and dancing to terrific music you can't go wrong with either The Boy Band Project OR The Girlband Project as Bobby gives the ladies of GBP a whopping...

4 ½ Out Of 5 Rainbows

Find Out About All Things GBP: HERE

Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below



Lorna Luft, PIPPIN 50th Anniversary Concert, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Lorna Luft, PIPPIN 50th Anniversary Concert, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
Composers Concordance to Present LUDWIGS NIGHT OUT in March Photo
Composers Concordance to Present LUDWIG'S NIGHT OUT in March
On March 16th at 8:30pm, Composers Concordance will present the program 'Ludwig's Night Out'. World-renowned violinist Anne Akiko Meyers will join the eclectic band Sound Liberation in a program inspired by Gene Pritsker's composition 'Ludwig's Night Out'. The idea of this composition is that Beethoven has a night out on the town while his Sonata No. 4 (for violin & piano) is echoing in his mind.
Jon Arons In The Horn Show Photo
Jon Arons 'In The Horn Show'
Jon Arons brought the brass to the Triad with his all singing, all dancing, all trombone playing evening of music dedicated to the brass band sound of the music of Chicago, Kool & The Gang, Brian Setzer, Ricky Martin, Sinatra, and Beyonce! (among others) The 8 piece band supported Jon in bringing the JOY of live entertainment to the hip and happy crowd.
Christina Bianco to Present DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
Christina Bianco to Present DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42 This Month
 THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of internationally acclaimed singer, actor and impressionist Christina Bianco on Friday, February 17 at 7:00 PM. After a year abroad, Christina comes home to New York City with another round of her celebrated evening “Diva On Demand,” where the set list is entirely up to the audience.

From This Author - Bobby Patrick

Heigh Ho Friends & “Family”! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the T. I am a queer reviewer, specializing in the seedy under... (read more about this author)


Review: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 BelowReview: A Lady Trio Brings NYC Some Girl Band Realness With THE GIRL BAND PROJECT at 54 Below
February 4, 2023

The Girl Band Project is teaming with energy, talent, and real musicality and they do the originators of their songs oh-so-very proud.
Album Review: Cabaret Song Meister Bob Levy Releases His BALLADS - Songs of Love In All Its FlavorsAlbum Review: Cabaret Song Meister Bob Levy Releases His BALLADS - Songs of Love In All Its Flavors
January 31, 2023

The tone of BALLADS never rises above the soft longing-filled smooth jazz of easy listening and at times it begs for wine and tears and sometimes for just the tears or just the wine.
Album Review: THREE ALBUMS BY EMILY SKINNER Lead A Pack Of Unreleased Music Wading Out Into The Streams.Album Review: THREE ALBUMS BY EMILY SKINNER Lead A Pack Of Unreleased Music Wading Out Into The Streams.
January 31, 2023

Thanks to Concord Theatricals Recordings, these albums are among more than 20 older recordings that have been given new releases on every streaming, digital, and downloadable platform.
Album Review: THE BIG ONE-OH! (1-0) Cast Recording Is A Child-Ish Delight Of Adolescent Angst & School Yard AnticsAlbum Review: THE BIG ONE-OH! (1-0) Cast Recording Is A Child-Ish Delight Of Adolescent Angst & School Yard Antics
January 30, 2023

The cast of THE BIG ONE-OH! includes two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle, along with Derek Klena, Patti Murin, Brittney Mack, Michael James Scott, and introduces Jaxon Daniel (as Charlie) and Emmy Woodard. Rounding out the cast are Claudia Bennett, Hatty King, Scott Nelson, Mason Risser, Amber Trottman, Elle Wesley, Riley West, and Emma Rose Williamson
Album Review: MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL Cobbles Together A Cast Album That Spoofs The 80s Spy Spoof TV Show With Hilarious CommunistsAlbum Review: MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL Cobbles Together A Cast Album That Spoofs The 80s Spy Spoof TV Show With Hilarious Communists
January 30, 2023

Along with Lauderman and Dixon there is a surprise addition to the vocal cast with Tristin Mays, one of the stars of the recent MacGyver reboot TV series on CBS.
share