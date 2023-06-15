Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

It was one memorable performance after another, with a ribbon of Justin Elizabeth Sayre tying it all together.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Monday saw the 11th Annual NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS concert play Joe’s Pub, and there’s great news: after eleven years, the event has lost none of its luster.  This oh-so-special yearly happening created by Justin Elizabeth Sayre as a fundraiser for The Ali Forney Center (for NYC LGBT homeless youth) has become one of the most respected and sought-out (by audiences and performers alike) events of the year, with an ever-growing roster of impressive names on the cast list.  One iteration after another, the production puts on display astounding musical storytelling, satisfying show business artistry, that inimitable mixture of Sayre pith, pathos, and passion, and as much Judy Garland as can be crammed into ninety heavenly minutes.  And it is all done in the name of Ali Forney.  Now, it would be so simple to have people just write checks to the AFC… but where’s the fun in that?  More importantly, where’s the community, the camaraderie, the humanity?  And most importantly, where’s the Judy?  Ok, so that was a little glib and humorous, but it was also heartfelt, in the most sincere of manners.

The Night Of A Thousand Judys is important programming, as fundraising goes, a fact easily noted by all of the contributions Sayre and co. have been able to make to the Ali Forney Center over the years.  It is also, though, important programming because it brings people together in celebration - celebration of Judy, celebration of Queer Rights, and celebration of life.  Each and every year, this benefit leaves audiences joyful from the entertainment, connected by the Garland legacy, and nourished by togetherness.  They also leave the production informed and impassioned from Sayre's sermon-like speeches about the need for equality, the importance of continuing to fight, and the value of the queer youth of New York and the LGBTQ masses.  Sayre is a modern-day Aimee Semple, only with more humor, less drama, and the betterment of the world at large as discussion, in place of god.  Justin Sayre is simply the greatest orator we have right now - hilarious, intelligent, and completely and totally without censor.  Audiences go to the Night of A Thousand Judys for Justin Elizabeth Sayre, just as much as they go for Judy and for the cast.

And what a cast this is.

Monday night's production of Night Of A Thousand Judys (introduced by producers Adam Rosen and Dan Fortune) featured a hefty number of artists making their JUDYS debut. In order of appearance, the JUDYS first-timers were Carole J. Bufford, Jack Bartholet, Alexandra Silber, Hilary Kole, Elizabeth Ward Land, Julie Benko, Jae W.B., and Tony Award winner Lauren Patten, who closed the night out with a SPECTACULAR version of "The Man That Got Away."   Each and every one of these Night Of A Thousand Judys firsts was a revelation, a welcome addition to the show's history and the audience's collective experience, leaving the crowd screaming and calling for more.  Sayre, Fortune, and Rosen really did outdo themselves this year, as was patently obvious in the glitz, glamor, and humanity of the entire concert, with a special nod to the band, providing such sweet sounds to support the singers.

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Although every musical offering was exciting, wonderful, and of what can only be described as the highest quality to be found on any stage anywhere, each member of the audience had strong reactions to particular performances, a fact easily seen and noted, simply by looking around the room from time to time, to make mental note of how the patrons were responding to the concert.  Perhaps these reactions had something to do with hearing their favorite Judy Garland song sung live (there was an audible reaction to the realization that T. Oliver Reid would sing THE arrangement of "Come Rain or Come Shine"), or maybe there was an emotional moment that garnered a strong response (hearing the catch in Sayre's voice during the introduction of Telly Leung was quite touching), and there was a bona fide call and response during Nellie McKay's "Happy Harvest" – whatever the reason, people leaned into the performers and performances that, most, resonated with them… kind of like the way we all respond to our own, personal, Judy Garland moments.  My own husband, Pat Dwyer, could not get over Elizabeth Ward Land's "Never Will I Marry," repeating "Are you KIDDING me?!" during her much-deserved ovation, and it simply was not possible to avoid sighing over every lovely moment borne out of the presence on the stage of Alexandra Silber.  It was just, simply, a night to remember, for all present.

And at the front of the line, leading the charge, there was Justin Elizabeth Sayre, with anecdotes both humorous and touching about Judy, witty asides regarding everything from audience response to his jokes to the ongoing ad nauseam question, "Why is Judy still important?".  Whatever it is Sayre was saying, the audience was enraptured, and that is because Justin Elizabeth Sayre is an original, a true talent, and a Herculean mover.  Thank goodness this project sprung forth from that mind, eleven years ago, and thank goodness it continues, to this day.  Here's to looking forward to the next eleven installments of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS, and here's to raising more and more money for The Ali Forney Center.

The Night of a Thousand Judys band was Sean Murphy on Bass, Nicole Patrick on Drums, Amy Griffiths on Reeds, and Musical Director Drew Wutke on the Piano.

The Night of a Thousand Judys was directed by Peter James Cook and choreographed by Jason Wise, with Hajime Yoshida acting as Music Assistant.

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Dan Fortune and Adam Rosen
Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Zachary Cohen of The Ali Forney Center
Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Justin Elizabeth Sayre with Daniel Booda and Wyatt Slone

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Carole J. Bufford

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Jack Bartholet

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Alexandra Silber

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Hilary Kole

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Elizabeth Ward Land

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Nicole Patrick and Sean Murphy
Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Telly Leung

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Nellie McKay

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
T. Oliver Reid with Amy Griffiths and Drew Wutke

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Julie Benko

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Jae W.B.

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub
Lauren Patten

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub

Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extraordinary Night at Joe's Pub



Review: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extroardinary Night at Joe's PubReview: 11th Year Of NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS An Extroardinary Night at Joe's Pub
Photos: American Popular Song Society Honors Marilyn Maye With Lifetime Achievement AwardPhotos: American Popular Song Society Honors Marilyn Maye With Lifetime Achievement Award
Photos: JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40TH ANNIVERSARY SONGBOOK Packs 54 BelowPhotos: JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40TH ANNIVERSARY SONGBOOK Packs 54 Below
Review: Promising 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Joe's PubReview: Promising 5 & DIME: A NEW MUSICAL Plays Joe's Pub

