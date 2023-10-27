Reeve Carney to Present Tribute to Led Zeppelin THE FLYING YARDBIRD at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and actor Reeve Carney on Sunday, November 26 at 7:00 PM. For this special performance, Carney performs a night of music honoring the artistry of the legendary rock n' roll supergroup Led Zeppelin. The star of Broadway's Hadestown, Carney recently co-starred in Ridley Scott's hit film House of Gucci, opposite Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, and Adam Driver. Tickets are $39-$99, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Reeve Carney originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. A lifelong musician, Reeve jumped at the opportunity to perform a score by U2's Bono and The Edge – not to mention re-team with director Julie Taymor, who he'd worked with in her film, The Tempest. In 2013, however, Reeve finally hung up his Spidey suit and headed to Dublin for Showtime's buzzed-about John Logan/Sam Mendes series, “Penny Dreadful,” in which he played reckless hedonist Dorian Gray. Reeve's latest album, Youth Is Wasted, is the recipient of five Independent Music Awards. In an upcoming Jeff Buckley biopic, Reeve will play the late singer, marrying his love of music and acting. Reeve becoming a performer was all but a foregone conclusion: almost everybody in his family works in the arts. His great-uncle was actor Art Carney. His jewelry designer mother has a degree from Cincinnati College – Conservatory of Music, his father wrote jingles.

Hadestown - Anaïs Mitchell's musical, currently on Broadway – won the 2020 Grammy Award for “Best Musical Theater Album,” which included an award for Reeve as well. The show is also the winner of 8 Tony Awards, including “Best Musical.” Reeve was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for “Outstanding Actor in a Musical” and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including “Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical.” Reeve's performance in Hadestown has garnered stellar reviews. Rolling Stone hailed him as “angel-voiced,” The Hollywood Reporter called him a “dreamy delicacy,” Time Out New York praised his “otherworldly high-tenor,” and WFUV Radio raved about his “gorgeous, gentle voice.”

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage

Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM

Marissa Mulder

“Girl Talk: A Tribute to Female Songwriters Past & Present”

Award-winning singer Marissa Mulder was called “extraordinary” by The New York Times. Also praised for her emotional depth as a storyteller, she dives into a wide range of powerful songwriting divas, from Dolly Parton and Kate Bush to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. These women are fearless truth-tellers and courageous trailblazers who continue to empower their listeners. Ms. Mulder is honored to sing their songs and tell their stories The show features Jon Weber on piano and John Miller on bass. Time Out New York called Mulder “one of the cabaret world's biggest breakout successes of the past five years.” She has performed at major NYC venues such as the Café Carlyle, 54 Below, Birdland, and Joe's Pub, as well as major rooms throughout the United States She also appeared on NPR's “Piano Jazz.” Mulder is the recipient of the Julie Wilson and Noël Coward Awards, as well as three MAC Awards for Major Artist and Recording of the Year.

Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM

Ari Axelrod

“A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway”

*Livestream Available*

Celebrated artist Ari Axelrod's returns with this internationally acclaimed evening. Hailed by BroadwayWorld as “genuinely one of the finest shows this writer has ever seen,” the multi-award-winning event celebrates Jewish vitality and Jewish culture by honoring the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. The Jewish Week named Ari one of the 36 most influential Jews under the age of 36 in The United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. His debut solo show, “Taking the Wheel,” directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, has been performed in numerous cities around the country. Ari's work as a director has been seen at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, and The Green Room 42. Ari's debut album, Ari Axelrod Live at Birdland is now available on all streaming platforms.

Sunday, November 5 and Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM

EVAN + ZANE

Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney

“OK Computer”

*Livestream Available*

Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney are EVAN + ZANE and they're bringing a very special two-nights-only theme to Chelsea Table + Stage: “OK Computer!” The duo will be performing Radiohead's iconic album “OK Computer” from top to bottom complete with all magical guitar wizardry and ethereal vocal moments It's gonna be a wild ride you won't want to miss.

Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM

Robert Bannon

“A Christmas Special”

*Livestream Available*

Who did not grow up with the old school 70s/80s network Christmas specials? Well entertainer Robert Bannon brings his own take on the holiday to brighten up the holiday cheer. A live band, special guests, and festive cheer galore. You will hear holiday classics, an epic diva Christmas mashup, and a medley of songs you grew up loving for the holidays. Robert will also be celebrating his first Holiday single, a cover of the classic, “Don't Save It All for Christmas Day.” Bring your partner, friends, kids, loved ones, anyone who needs some seasonal cheer and come down to the Jolliest Show in town.

Saturday, December 9 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

“It's A Wonderful Life”

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn't it A Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM

STEPHANIE NAKASIAN

Celebration - A night of swing and fun

*Livestream Available*

Stephanie Nakasian is an exciting, well-seasoned vocalist and master of innovative jazz improvisation, completely authentic with a fresh and vibrant sound all her own. Bringing high energy to every performance, Stephanie enthralls listeners with her pure tones and a flawless delivery, engaging them on a personal level with a love for the music that is playful, electric and spontaneous in story and song. Stephanie is returning to New York City for the holidays with her favorite trio, comprising New York pianist Matt Baker, as well as Karl Kimmel and Alvester Garnett. Stephanie, also the mother of jazz singing sensation Veronica Swift, will be presenting an intimate evening of swinging standards with a sprinkle of holiday favorites.