Recording Artist Danny Blu to Headline JESUS OF SUBURBIA: THE MUSIC OF GREEN DAY at The Green Room 42

Coming at you on the count of 1, 2, 3, 4...!

Recording artist Danny Blu has joined Michael Anthony Theatrical's production of Jesus of Suburbia: The Music of Green Day at The Green Room 42, as the iconic mythological hallucinatory spirit of St. Jimmy. Danny Blu is an industrial pop recording artist and performer based in New York City. Former frontman of the alt-rock band Echo Black, he has been touring North America since 2014 and has been featured by Alternative Press, Billboard, NewNowNext, The Huffington Post, Post-Punk.com, & many more. His 2021 Album The Pale Horse: Pandemonium debuted on the iTunes Top 100 Dance chart. His next album will drop this fall with an accompanying tour.

Complete casting for Jesus of Suburbia: The Music of Green Day to be announced on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2022.

Jesus of Suburbia celebrates one of the most iconic American bands of our time, Green Day. The rock band is famously known for infusing the raw power of punk with melodic pop sensibilities and relatable lyrics to capture the angst-ridden restlessness of American teenagers at the end of the 20th century and into the 21st. Along with other material from Green Day presented throughout the evening, the night will focus on numerous American Idiot hits which follow a story of Jesus of Suburbia, a lower-middle-class American adolescent anti-hero. The album expresses the disillusionment and dissent of a generation that came of age in a period shaped by tumultuous events such as 9/11 and the Iraq War. In order to accomplish this, the band used unconventional techniques for themselves, including transitions between connected songs and some long, chaptered, creative compositions presenting the album themes.

Jesus of Suburbia, presented by Michael Anthony Theatrical, will play The Green Room 42 on Friday, July 8th at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. Tickets are now onsite at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.