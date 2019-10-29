Raissa Katona Bennett CAN'T HELP SINGING - THE MUSIC OF JEROME KERN At Don't Tell Mama Next Month

Broadway actress-singer, MAC and Bistro Award winner, Raissa Katona Bennett, returns to the cabaret stage with her celebration of the Great American Songbook in Can't Help Singing-The Music of Jerome Kern. The show plays Friday, November 1st at 7 pm and Saturday, November 2nd at 8pm at Don't Tell Mama. Pianist, Mark Berman ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), joins the singer as Musical Director, with Tom Hubbard on bass.

Kern chestnuts like "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes," "All the Things You Are" and "The Way You Look Tonight," will make an appearance in a varied and entertaining repertoire. As an added treat, each ticket buyer will receive a complimentary CD of the live show recording (from the much-missed Feinstein's at the Regency). Additional copies are available for $10.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th Street, and reservations, which are essential, can be made here





