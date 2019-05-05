Rachel and Keve Celebrate 35 Years of Friendship at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Rachel and Keve-Celebrating 35 years of Friendship. Rachel Handman, violin, and Keve Wilson, oboe, (both of the recent revival Carousel) return to 54 Below to delight their audience with eclectic music, vivid storytelling and musical surprises.

Joined by guitarist Hidayat Honari (Once on this Island), bassist Marc Schmied (La Cage aux Folles), and percussionist Damien Bassman (Spongebob Squarepants), they are also joined by David Michael Garry (Carousel), Karen Dryer (Pretty to the Bone) and Ben Grow (Ensemble Echape) The evening promises to deliver an array of music that ranges from Gypsy to Broadway to 70's disco. Rachel and Keve play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday May 19 at 9:30pm Doors open at 8:45pm. There is a $35-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

From Hyde Park, New York, Rachel and Keve grew up dreaming of performing on Broadway. Spending every Saturday studying at Manhattan School of Music, they would skip music theory and practice Irish jigs and reels instead. Combined, they've performed everywhere from Bolivia to South Korea to New Zealand, and love learning new tunes they can play without sheet music.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





