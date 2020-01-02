QUEERING THE CANON: A Benefit Concert for Ring of Keys' 2nd Birthday Comes To Joe's Pub

RING OF KEYS brings QUEERING THE CANON to Joe's Pub.

Ring of Keys, making its Joe's Pub debut, is the only national network of queer women, trans, and gender non-conforming professional artists working on and offstage in musical theatre. To celebrate the Keys' second birthday, these artists seek to queer the existing Golden Age canon of musical theatre, while highlighting upcoming voices who are currently queering our stages and creating a new canon.

Audiences can expect to hear new takes on old songs that turn traditional gender and sexuality norms on their heads, while supporting the visibility of queer and TGNC songwriters. Each Golden Age tune will be presented back-to-back in conversation with brand new songs by Key Members Preston Max Allen, Amara Brady, Joanna Burns, Teresa Lotz, Pearl Rhein, Brin Solomon, and Claire Tran. All proceeds from the event will go directly towards supporting Ring of Keys' mission to kick (ball-change) the closet door open to create a vibrant, diverse musical theatre landscape for the future.

This evening is produced by Hannah Lang and Executive Director Andrea Prestinario. Music direction by Julianne Merrill. Performers will be announced at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2020/q/queering-the-canon-a-benefit-concert-for-ring-of-keys-2nd-birthday/





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You